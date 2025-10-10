 Election Commission Confirms Zero Appeals Received From District Magistrates Over Bihar Voter List
Election Commission Confirms Zero Appeals Received From District Magistrates Over Bihar Voter List

The Election Commission published the final voters’ list for the Bihar Assembly elections on September 30, with the list comprising 7.42 crore voters as eligible electors, who will be exercising their franchise in the upcoming polls.

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | File Pic

New Delhi: Not a single appeal has been filed before the District Magistrates for seeking redressal of any complaints or ‘discrepancy’ in the final voter list, till October 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Friday.

Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer, releasing details of all constituencies, stated that zero appeals have been received by respective DMs so far.

Taking to X, it said, “During the Special Intensive Revision Campaign, 2025 in the state of Bihar, no appeals have been received by the District Magistrate under Section 24(A) of the Representation of the People Act regarding the addition or deletion of names in the electoral roll by the Electoral Registration Officer in all 243 Assembly Constituencies until 09.10.2025.”

The Election Commission published the final voters' list for the Bihar Assembly elections on September 30, with the list comprising 7.42 crore voters as eligible electors, who will be exercising their franchise in the upcoming polls.

The publication of the ‘purged’ voter list elicited a wave of protests from the Opposition, which cried foul over the entire SIR process and alleged that names of many valid voters were deleted from the list.

To address this, the ECI mandated that appeals be made to respective District Magistrates in case of any inclusion or deletion of any name, or any discrepancy. However, after nine days, no appeals have been received from any district, the Bihar CEC said on Friday.

The poll body published the final draft voter list on September 30. A total of 7,41,92,357 voters were listed in the final voter list.

The Election Commission had begun the voter revision process in June. Before this process, there were 7.89 crore voters in Bihar. After the revision, a total of 65 lakh voters were deleted, and a 30-day timeline was given to them to file claims and objections.

Earlier in the day, the ECI issued a note stating that people whose names are on the voters’ list can display any one of the 12 alternative Photo IDs apart from the Electors' Photo Identity Card (EPIC) to exercise their franchise. The poll panel further reiterated that to be able to cast the vote, it was mandatory for the name of the person to be on the electoral roll.

