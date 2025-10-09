CCTV Captures Exact Moment When 2 Scooters Blasted In Kanpur's Mishri Bazaar; 8 Injured | X/@sanjayjourno

Kanpur: A chilling CCTV footage captured the exact moment when two scooters exploded in Kanpur's crowded Mishri Bazaar on Wednesday evening (October 8), leaving at least eight people severely injured and several shops damaged.

The video, recorded in the CCTV camera of a shop in the market, shows a sudden flash outside, after which a powerful blast ripped through the narrow lane at around 7:15 pm, panicking bystanders.

Have a look at the footage here:

Investigation Points At 'Illegally Stocked' Firecrackers

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal said that preliminary investigations reveal the explosion may have been caused by illegal firecrackers or “some nefarious activities.” He told ANI, “At first glance, this blast may have been caused by crackers or some nefarious activities. We are investigating every angle. Forensic team, ATS, BDDS and our officers are present at the scene.”

In another interview with India Today, the Commissioner confirmed that the Chief Minister’s office had sought an update. He added, “The blast must have occurred due to illegally stored firecrackers, likely under the protection of certain police officers. Action will be taken, and starting tomorrow, we will begin search operations to identify illegal crackers in the area.”

Aftermath of the Blast

All eight injured were taken to the Ursula Hospital, where four were treated for minor injuries and discharged. Four others, including a woman waste collector, sustained serious burns and were referred to Lucknow for advanced care. One of the scooter owners, Ashwini Kumar, was among the injured, while the second owner, Vijender Rastogi, is yet to be traced.

The blast damaged nearby vehicles and partially collapsed the false ceiling of a toy shop, leaving a strong smell of burnt firecrackers in the area. Forensic experts, Anti-Terrorism Squad officers and Bomb Disposal teams collected residue samples and inspected both scooters’ storage compartments.

Officials said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is coordinating with the Uttar Pradesh ATS, and a team from Lucknow is expected to join the probe. Search operations across the city will focus on identifying and seizing illegally stocked firecrackers ahead of the festive season.