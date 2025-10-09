 Karnataka: 7-Year-Old Student Dies In Fire At Kodagu Residential School
Karnataka: 7-Year-Old Student Dies In Fire At Kodagu Residential School

A tragic fire broke out at Har Mandir Residential School in Kodagu, Karnataka, killing 7-year-old Pushpak, a Class Two student. The remaining 29 students were safely evacuated. Firefighters and locals helped douse the flames. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit caused the fire, with authorities inspecting the site.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Karnataka: 7-Year-Old Student Dies In Fire At Kodagu Residential School | File Pic (Representative Image)

Madikeri (Karnataka): A seven-year-old student was killed in a fire accident that occurred at a residential school in Kodagu district on Thursday, police said.

About The Incident

The fire broke out at Har Mandir School near here in the wee hours, and the rest of the 29 students staying in the residential school were saved, they added.

The victim has been identified as Pushpak (7), a Class Two student from Chettimani village in Madikeri taluk. Firefighters from the Madikeri Fire Station, along with local residents, worked together to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit.

"There were 29 students in this residential school. All others are safe except for this boy. Investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the fire, though preliminarily it seems that a short circuit was the reason behind the fire," a police officer told PTI.

Senior police officers and Fire Brigade staff visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

