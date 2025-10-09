 Maharashtra: Class 9 & 10 Students Die By Suicide After Hanging Themselves From Tree In Palghar
Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, studying in Classes 9 and 10 at a government-run ashram school in Palghar’s Wada taluka, Maharashtra, were found hanging from a tree on the school premises. No suicide note was recovered, and the motive remains unknown. Police have registered a case of accidental death and begun an investigation.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Class 9 & 10 Students Die By Suicide After Hanging Themselves From Tree In Palghar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: Two teenage boys studying in an ashram school allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree at their educational facility in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot and the motive behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

The victims were aged 14 and 15 years and were studying in Class 9 and 10, respectively, senior inspector Datta Kindre of the Wada police station and Jawhar's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sameer Maher told PTI.

The incident came to light in the early hours of Thursday, following which the police were informed and the bodies were taken to a government hospital for post-mortem, they said.

The victims used nylon ropes meant for drying clothes to hang themselves from a tree located on the premises of the government-run ashram school in Ambiste village, they said.

Currently, exams are underway in the school, the police said.

The students hailed from Mokhada taluka in the district, located around 80 km from their ashram school.

A case of accidental death was registered and investigation into the incident was underway.

Ashram schools are a type of residential schools meant for students from tribal communities or other disadvantaged groups that provide free boarding, lodging and education.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

