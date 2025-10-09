Good News For Indian Students! 9 UK Universities To Open Campuses Across Several Indian Cities, Including Mumbai Says PM Modi

PM Modi & UK PM Keir Starmer | X/@narendramodi

In a major boost to India-UK educational ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that nine universities from the United Kingdom will soon open campuses in India. The announcement was made during UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit, which Modi said signals a renewed momentum in bilateral relations following their recent Free Trade Agreement.

Highlighting the progress so far, PM Modi shared that the Gurugram campus of the University of Southampton has already opened its doors, and the first batch of students has enrolled. “It is a matter of great joy that nine UK universities are now going to establish campuses in India,” Modi said, calling the delegation accompanying PM Starmer the largest and most influential from the education sector so far.

प्रधानमंत्री स्टार्मर के साथ शिक्षा क्षेत्र का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा और प्रभावशाली प्रतिनिधिमंडल आया है।



यह बहुत खुशी की बात है कि अब UK की नौ universities भारत में campuses खोलने जा रही हैं।



Southampton University के Gurugram campus का हाल ही में उद्घाटन हुआ है और छात्रों का पहला… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 9, 2025

List of UK Universities Opening Campuses in India:

University of Southampton – Gurugram (already operational)

University of Liverpool – Bangalore

University of York – Mumbai

University of Aberdeen – Mumbai

University of Bristol – Mumbai

It is expected that the other universities' names will be made public soon.