 Good News For Indian Students! 9 UK Universities To Open Campuses Across Several Indian Cities, Including Mumbai Says PM Modi
PM Modi announced that nine UK universities will open campuses in India, with the Gurugram Southampton University campus already operational. The move strengthens India-UK education ties and offers students access to global curricula locally.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
PM Modi & UK PM Keir Starmer | X/@narendramodi

In a major boost to India-UK educational ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that nine universities from the United Kingdom will soon open campuses in India. The announcement was made during UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit, which Modi said signals a renewed momentum in bilateral relations following their recent Free Trade Agreement.

Highlighting the progress so far, PM Modi shared that the Gurugram campus of the University of Southampton has already opened its doors, and the first batch of students has enrolled. “It is a matter of great joy that nine UK universities are now going to establish campuses in India,” Modi said, calling the delegation accompanying PM Starmer the largest and most influential from the education sector so far.

List of UK Universities Opening Campuses in India:

University of Southampton – Gurugram (already operational)

"What Is this? You Can’t Discuss The Paper?" Delhi HC Raises Questions Over SSC’s Social Media Gag On Exam Paper Discussions

University of Liverpool – Bangalore

University of York – Mumbai

University of Aberdeen – Mumbai

University of Bristol – Mumbai

It is expected that the other universities' names will be made public soon.

