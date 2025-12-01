IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Details Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 | ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025. Aspirants who will take the Office Assistant preliminary test can acquire their hall tickets from IBPS's official website at ibps.in.

The admit card for the Office Assistant preliminary test will be accessible at the official website until December 14, 2025.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Applicants who will take the written preliminary exam can follow the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Next, the IBPS RRB Clerk admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to access the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Hall Ticket 2025

IBPS RRB Clerk 2025: Call letter

The applicant must keep the call letter (together with an authenticated/stamped copy of their ID evidence) safe. Aspirants who are summoned for the Main Exam must bring this call letter, as well as the Main Exam call letter and any other relevant documents, as specified in the "information handout" and call letter.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025: Exam pattern

The Office Assistant preliminary examination will take place on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025. The exam will last 45 minutes and will consist of 80 questions for 80 marks. The question paper will be divided into two sections: reasoning and numerical ability.