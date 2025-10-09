UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 Declared: Check Junior Assistant, Clerk, And Assistant Level-III Results At upsssc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSSSC Mains Result 2025: The UPSSSC Mains Examination 2025 results for Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-III jobs have been formally declared by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. The UPSSSC's official website, upsssc.gov.in, will allow candidates who took the main exam to view their results.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is doing this hiring campaign in order to cover the department's 5512 open positions. To be informed about the most recent developments regarding the recruiting process, students are encouraged to regularly visit the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission's official website.

UPSSSC Mains Result 2025: Official notification

For the positions listed under Advertisement No.-08-Exam/2023, Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-III Main Examination (P.A.P.-2022)/07, students will be chosen for the next round of the recruitment process based on their written exam (main) scores, according to the official website.

UPSSSC Mains Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow the instructions below to view the results:

Step 1: Students need to go to upsssc.gov.in, the UPSSSC's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the "What's New" link.

Step 3: Candidates must click on the first link on the new page that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens on the screen.

Step 5: Your UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 will appear on the screen when you click "submit."

Step 6: Verify the outcome, download the page, and store it for later use.

Direct link to check the result

Candidates should visit the UPSSSC official website for additional relevant information.