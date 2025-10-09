Nagaland Police Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins For 1176 Posts; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

Nagaland Police Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025 | nagalandpolicerecruitment.in

Nagaland Police Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025: The Nagaland Police Department has opened applications for Constable (GD) positions. Eligible applicants can apply online on the Nagaland Police's official website at nagalandpolicerecruitment.in. The registration process began and will end on November 7, 2025. The application fee is Rs. 300/-. The cost is non-refundable.

Nagaland Police Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruiting campaign will fill 1176 positions within the organisation. The Nagaland Police Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025 offers a Pay Scale under Level-3 with Grade Pay of ₹1800, as per the state government pay matrix.

Nagaland Police Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Backward Tribes should have a Class-6 pass from NBSE, while Indigenous Naga Tribes of Nagaland should have a Class-8 pass from any recognised board of school education in India. The age limit should be between 18 and 28 years.

Nagaland Police Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process includes physical/medical requirements, an outside (PET) test, a written examination, and an interview.

Only applicants who have been deemed fit in Physical/Medical Standards and have passed the Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) will be called for the written exam on the specified date.

Read the official notification here

Nagaland Police Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Nagaland Police at nagalandpolicerecruitment.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Examination" option.

Step 3: After this, click on the 'Apply for Online Recruitment' tab.

Step 4: Next, candidates can fill out all the details carefully.

Step 5: Now, upload the necessary document, then make the payment, and submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Nagaland Police Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern

The question paper will consist of 80 multiple-choice questions for 40 points. The time limit for answering the question paper will be two hours.

The MCQ may include questions about general awareness, general knowledge, science, Indian history, Indian politics, social sciences, elementary mathematics knowledge, sports, Naga culture and heritage, Nagaland state and Naga tribes, and general mental aptitude exams, among other topics.