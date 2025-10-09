 UGC‑NET December 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Documents Required List Here
UGC‑NET December 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Documents Required List Here

The online registration for the UGC-NET December 2025 exam is underway. Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories are required to pay ₹1150, while SC, ST, and PwD applicants need to pay ₹600.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
UGC‑NET December Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration for the UGC-NET December 2025 exam on Tuesday, October 7. Applicants can submit their applications for the exam by visiting the official website of UGC-NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC‑NET December Registration 2025: Important dates

1. Registration window opens: October 7, 2025

2. Last date to submit the application form: November 7, 2025

3. Correction window dates: November 10–12, 2025 (11:50 PM)

4. Exam date: To be announced later

5. Display of answer keys and recorded responses: To be announced later

Read the official notice here

UGC‑NET December Registration 2025: Documents required

The documents required for this application form are:

1. Aadhaar card, passport, or voter ID for identity verification

2. Master’s degree certificate or mark sheets

3. Category certificates

4. PwD certificate (for candidates with benchmark disabilities)

5. Recent passport-size photograph

6. Scanned Signature

7. Email ID and active mobile number

8. Payment details

UGC‑NET December Registration 2025: How to apply

To apply for UGC NET, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “New Registration” and then enter personal and educational details.

Step 3: After completing this step, candidates must upload the necessary documents and then make the payment.

Step 4: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

UGC‑NET December Registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the exam must meet certain eligibility criteria. They should hold a Master’s degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university. While there is no upper age limit for Assistant Professor eligibility, those applying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) must meet the age criteria specified by the UGC. Applicants are also advised to review the subject-wise eligibility and minimum marks requirements before submitting their applications.

Read the information bulletin here

UGC‑NET December Registration 2025: Application fees

The application fee for the exam varies by category. Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories are required to pay ₹1150, while SC, ST, and PwD applicants need to pay ₹600. For candidates identifying as the third gender, the fee is ₹325. The payment can be made conveniently through online modes such as credit or debit cards, net banking, or UPI.

