 UK’s First State-Funded Hindu School, Krishna Avanti Primary In Edgware, Rated ‘Outstanding’ By Ofsted
Krishna Avanti Primary, UK’s first state-funded Hindu school, in Edgware, rated “Outstanding” by Ofsted for teaching, leadership, curriculum, and nurturing spiritually compassionate changemakers.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
UK’s First State-Funded Hindu School, Krishna Avanti Primary | avanti.org.uk

Krishna Avanti Primary School, UK's first state-funded Hindu school, in Camrose Avenue, Edgware, has been graded "Outstanding" across all areas in its latest Ofsted inspection on June 24 and 25, 2025, with excellence in teaching, leadership, and environment singled out for praise. According to Harrow Online, inspectors praised the school's collective vision of educating "spiritually compassionate changemakers" — a philosophy shared by pupils, staff, parents, and trustees.

Ofsted's report emphasised how students "thrive" irrespective of their background, fulfilling high expectations and gaining success in all areas of study. The behaviour of the school was also "calm and productive," with the students exhibiting courtesy, respect, and responsibility. Leadership positions like school council, arts council, and 'eco warriors' also go a long way towards supporting a caring school culture.

Inspectors also praised the broad, ambitious curriculum, especially focusing on early literacy and mathematics. The school’s teaching staff were lauded for their “strong subject knowledge” and consistency in instruction. For students with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), the report noted the school’s targeted support framework, which ensures that all learners are able to access and engage with the curriculum fully, as per the Harrow Online.

Principal Shriti Gadhia called the exceptional outcome a “testament to the dedication, passion, and hard work” of the entire school community — “learners, staff, parents, and stakeholders.” She further said that the rating endorsed their efforts in developing a safe, high-quality education consistent with the school's core vision.

Avanti Schools Trust CEO Dr James Biddulph MBE welcomed the achievement, attributing it to the work of leaders, teaching staff, support staff, and administrators throughout the school. He claimed that the rating is evidence of the Trust's focus on providing an "exceptional educational journey" for all children while developing spiritually empathetic changemakers.

Previously graded "Good," Krishna Avanti Primary is a part of the Avanti Schools Trust and was one of the UK's first state-funded Hindu-faith primary schools. The school's development to an "Outstanding" rating highlights the school's continuous development and outstanding level of education.

