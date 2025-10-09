Study Abroad Now Safer Than Ever, Says Global Student Safety Report 2025

Unsplash

Studying abroad is becoming safer than ever, according to the International Student Safety Report 2025 released by Career Mosaic, a South Asian student placement agency. In spite of the widespread prevalence of problems like discrimination, mental illnesses, and accommodations, governments and higher institutions are taking further steps to make international students feel that they are safe and secure in their education system.

Numerous student safety programs are highlighted within the research, which employed statistics from 41 nations. These range from 24/7 hotlines, safety apps, peer buddy systems, housing protections, and culturally responsive mental health programs. Such measures ensure students can focus on their studies without undue worry about personal safety.

“International education is not just an academic pathway, it’s an investment in a student’s future,” said Abhijit Zaveri, Founder and Director of Career Mosaic, whose team compiled the report. "The figures show that risks like scams or discrimination do exist, but governments and universities are taking a proactive approach to combat them through safety apps, buddy systems, and improved mental health and accommodation support."

Key Findings:

• Safety Measures: Canadian, UK, and Australian universities have implemented apps such as My SSP and SafeZone, along with accompanied night transport, and peer support buddy systems to combat loneliness.

• Shelter Protections: Governments are strengthening rental laws to protect against scams and overcrowding.

• Mental Health Initiatives: For international students, colleges are expanding wellness programs, counseling services, and online mental health programs such as TimelyCare.

• Community Engagement: safer and more inclusive spaces are facilitated through neighborhood watch alliances, student groups, and orientation workshops.

• Current Challenges: Roughly 20% of first-year students experience mental health problems, but fewer than 40% of them use campus services.Between 1 in every 3 students, depending on the country, suffers from housing scams, and discrimination, particularly against Asian, female, and LGBTQ+ students, is an issue.

With over 6 million students studying overseas and pumping nearly $300 billion into host economies, student security has become a number-one concern in global education. The report notes that even with risks, initiatives by universities and governments have made international study safer, bringing reassurance to students and families.