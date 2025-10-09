APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 | appsc.gov.in

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will end the online application process for the Junior Engineer Common Recruitment Examination 2025 tomorrow, October 10, 2025. Qualified applicants can submit applications for the positions through the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in. Candidates can apply until October 10, 2025. The recruiting effort intends to fill 413 JE positions.

The recruiting exam is tentatively set for January 11, 2026.

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 150 solely for APST candidates, and Rs 200 for all other candidates.

Read the official notification here

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The APPSC JE Selection Process 2025 consists of two sections. The procedure starts with a Written Examination, which is intended to examine candidates' topic knowledge and ability. Those who pass the written test will be invited to the Viva-Voce/Interview, where their technical knowledge, communication skills, and general appropriateness for the position will be assessed. The final selection will be based on the candidates' performance in both stages.

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Register for ONE TIME REGISTRATION (OTR) and then login to the account.

Step 3: Next, fill out the application form, upload documents (if required), and make the payment.

Step 4: Now, review the form carefully and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The APPSC JE Eligibility Criteria 2025 are as follows:

1. Aspirants must be at least 18 years old and no more than 35 years old as of October 10, 2025.

2. Applicants must have earned a three-year Diploma/Bachelor's Degree, Bachelor of Technology, or equivalent from a recognised institution/university in the relevant engineering discipline.

3. Applicants who have completed or are currently studying for the final year semester examination are also eligible to submit an application. However, their candidacy will be considered only if they present proof of passing at or before the interview.