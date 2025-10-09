 Delhi Government Launches Mandatory Online First-Aid Training For Teachers To Handle Health Emergencies
Delhi Government Launches Mandatory Online First-Aid Training For Teachers To Handle Health Emergencies

Delhi Government Launches Mandatory Online First-Aid Training For Teachers To Handle Health Emergencies

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
The Delhi government has announced a new online training programme aimed at equipping teachers with essential first aid knowledge and skills to handle health emergencies. | X @smvduofficial

According to a circular issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Monday, the course, conducted under the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) format, will begin on October 9 and conclude on October 19.

The training, titled "First Aid - To Improve Human Reaction in Challenging Health Situations," is mandatory for all teachers and will be hosted on an online platform.

