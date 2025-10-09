RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 Out Today For 8,113 Vacancies; Here's How To Check

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are likely to issue the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 today for those who are sitting in the second round of the recruitment process. Candidates can go to the official website at rrbcd.gov.in and download their admit cards by entering their registration number, password, and captcha code.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 test is planned to take place on October 13, 2025, for shortlisted candidates from the CBT 1 phase. Previously, the exam city slip was out on October 3, 2025, when candidates could verify their test centres beforehand.

This recruitment drive phase is to fill 8,113 graduate-level positions under the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment, which covers a total of 11,558 posts in the graduate and undergraduate levels. Some of the most important graduate-level positions are Station Master (994 posts), Goods Train Manager (3,144), Chief Commercial & Ticket Supervisor (1,736), Junior Accounts Assistant (1,507, and Senior Clerk & Typist (732).

The applicants have to bring a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the test centre. The test will contain 120 questions in Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness, spread over a total of 90 minutes. Each wrong answer will be subject to a negative marking of 1/3 marks, and marks normalisation will be followed in the final score.

The selection process covers CBT 1, CBT 2, Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), and followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-II Exam 2025 Admit Card: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- rrbcd.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-II Exam 2025 Admit Card on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the registration number and date of birth on the portal

Step 4: Click on the login details, and the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 and take a print out for future reference.