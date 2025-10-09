Assam ADRE Grade III Results 2025 To Be Announced Tomorrow At 10:30 AM, Confirms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam ADRE Grade III Results 2025 | Image: Canva

Assam ADRE Grade III Results 2025: The results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be announced tomorrow, October 10, 2025, at 10:30 AM, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday. The announcement completes the state government's previous assurance to release results for one of Assam's largest recruitment drives.

Posting on social media site X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma said, “Results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be declared tomorrow, 10th October at 10:30 AM, as assured earlier.” He also wished the best for all examinees, hoping for their success in the subsequent selection processes.

My best wishes to all candidates who appeared for the examination. ✅ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2025

The Assam State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) holds the ADRE to recruit thousands of vacancies of Grade III and IV in different state government departments.

In addition to the results, the Commission is expected to announce the category-wise cut-off marks, based on the number of vacancies, difficulty level of the examination, and overall number of candidates who appeared.

The written tests were conducted throughout Assam in September–October 2025, in strict vigilance. As per the media reports, to avoid malpractice and leakage of papers, mobile internet services were shut off for eight hours on the test days. Though with massive turnout, with more than 7.34 lakh candidates taking the test for Grade III posts.

ADRE Grade III candidates will be allowed to view their results online after being declared on the official website of the recruitment commission.

ADRE Results 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- slrcg3.sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link ADRE Results 2025 on the home page

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: The ADRE Results 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the ADRE Results 2025 and take a print out for future reference.