Maharashtra Govt Cancels Appointments Of 10 MPSC Candidates For Failing To Report On Time

Mumbai: The state government has cancelled the appointments of 10 people, who cracked the tough Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams, for not reporting during the mandated joining period and skipping assignments. They were set to draw a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh.

If a candidate does not join the state service within a period of one month after receiving a call letter, his appointment stands cancelled, reads the circular issued in 2019.

The decision of these successful candidates, who were appointed as desk officers under Class B, is surprising, given the allure of government jobs and the aspirants' entailing demand of speedy recruitment drives. The government issued an order on Tuesday, cancelling the appointments, citing the reason that these candidates have not assumed their assigned duties at Mantralaya and the MPSC office.

According to a senior officer in Mantralaya, these officers might have succeeded in getting other jobs more lucrative than the post of a desk officer. Besides, they were kept on the waiting list for almost a year and during that period, they might have appeared for other exams, including the All India Services, he said. After joining as a desk officer, they would have got a pay scale of Class One after four years.

The 10 candidates are from the list of 25 successful aspirants, whose names were recommended to the state government in July this year. The candidates – nine of whom were recommended for various departments in Mantralaya and one for the MPSC office – declined to report during the joining period of one month, said the order.

