 Supreme Court Bar Association Terminates Lawyer Rakesh Kishore’s Membership After Shoe-Hurling Attempt At CJI Gavai
In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma).

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore. | X @ANI & File Pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of "grave misconduct".

Advocate disrupts Supreme Court, hurls shoe at CJI

The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect.

The SCBA said Kishore's "reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour" amounted to "a direct assault on judicial independence" and "a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.

SCBA calls lawyer’s act assault on judiciary

"The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench.

"The Executive Committee, having duly deliberated upon the incident and the gravity of such misconduct, is of the considered view that continuation of Mr. Rakesh Kishore as a temporary member of the SCBA would be wholly inconsistent with the dignity and discipline expected of the members of this Association," the SCBA resolution said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

