Gujarat: Man Sets Ola Scooter On Fire Outside Showroom, Alleges Company Staff Ignored His Complaint; VIDEO

Gujarat: Man Sets Ola Scooter On Fire Outside Showroom, Alleges Company Staff Ignored His Complaint (Screengrab) | X/Telugu Scribe

Palanpur: In a shocking incident, a man set his scooter on fire outside a showroom in Gujarat's Palanpur, alleging that the company had ignored his repeated complaints about a broken steering rod. The incident was recorded on camera, and soon its video went viral online.

The frustrated customer reportedly claimed that the Ola two-wheeler's steering wheel and tyre connection severed while riding. The man alleged that he did not get any proper answer about the issues from the company.

Video Of The Incident:

Out of frustration, he then decided to burn the vehicle in front of the showroom. The video shows him pouring kerosene oil on the Ola scooter and setting it on fire. The vehicle was completely damaged in the blaze.

A large crowd gathered near the vehicle when it was engulfed in flames. The man said that he was travelling with his and five-year-old son when the steering suddenly broke off, reported India Today.

However, a major accident was averted as the man was riding the vehicle at a slow speed.