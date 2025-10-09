 Gujarat: Man Sets Ola Scooter On Fire Outside Showroom, Alleges Company Staff Ignored His Complaint; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: Man Sets Ola Scooter On Fire Outside Showroom, Alleges Company Staff Ignored His Complaint; VIDEO

Gujarat: Man Sets Ola Scooter On Fire Outside Showroom, Alleges Company Staff Ignored His Complaint; VIDEO

A man set his scooter on fire outside a showroom in Gujarat's Palanpur, alleging that the company had ignored his repeated complaints about a broken steering rod.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: Man Sets Ola Scooter On Fire Outside Showroom, Alleges Company Staff Ignored His Complaint (Screengrab) | X/Telugu Scribe

Palanpur: In a shocking incident, a man set his scooter on fire outside a showroom in Gujarat's Palanpur, alleging that the company had ignored his repeated complaints about a broken steering rod. The incident was recorded on camera, and soon its video went viral online.

The frustrated customer reportedly claimed that the Ola two-wheeler's steering wheel and tyre connection severed while riding. The man alleged that he did not get any proper answer about the issues from the company.

Video Of The Incident:

Out of frustration, he then decided to burn the vehicle in front of the showroom. The video shows him pouring kerosene oil on the Ola scooter and setting it on fire. The vehicle was completely damaged in the blaze.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared For Generalist And Specialist Posts; Mains Exam On October 29
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared For Generalist And Specialist Posts; Mains Exam On October 29
Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building
Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building
Nostalgia! A Throwback Moment From 1999 Goes Viral When A Sheikh Kissed Wasim Akram After Pakistan's Victory Over India In Coca-Cola Cup Final; Video
Nostalgia! A Throwback Moment From 1999 Goes Viral When A Sheikh Kissed Wasim Akram After Pakistan's Victory Over India In Coca-Cola Cup Final; Video

A large crowd gathered near the vehicle when it was engulfed in flames. The man said that he was travelling with his and five-year-old son when the steering suddenly broke off, reported India Today.

However, a major accident was averted as the man was riding the vehicle at a slow speed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building

Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building

Karnataka Govt Plans Landmark Law Granting One-Day Paid Menstrual Leave Every Month To Women...

Karnataka Govt Plans Landmark Law Granting One-Day Paid Menstrual Leave Every Month To Women...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...