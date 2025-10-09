Viral Video Shows Indian Railway Constable Simulating Phone Theft To Warn Passengers; Netizens Praise ‘Practical Policing’ Approach | X/@sathyashrii

New Delhi: A viral video circulating on X shows an Indian railway constable demonstrating how mobile phones can be stolen through train windows, drawing netizens' attention for its hands-on approach to passenger safety.

The clip, credited to Instagram user @choudhary0409, sparked conversation around innovative policing and the everyday risks faced by commuters.

The 23-second video captures the constable on a busy railway platform, reaching through a train window to simulate how thieves snatch phones from unsuspecting passengers. In the footage, he interacts with a woman seated inside the coach, pointing at her phone placed on the window ledge to illustrate the danger. The woman appears startled at first but later smiles, seemingly appreciative of the warning.

Text overlays in the clip read “Effective Way To Spread Awareness”. While the video does not specify the exact location, the setting appears to be a major Indian railway hub, consistent with awareness initiatives often conducted at crowded stations in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata or Chennai.

Have a look at it here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

The video has attracted over 7,65,000 views and 16,000 likes within 24 hours of being posted. Comments poured in praising the officer’s initiative, with one user writing, “Police officer is giving training to protect oneself from mobile snatchers.” Another said, “Logon ko aise hi samaajh aati hai,” noting that practical demonstrations often have greater impact than standard advisories.

Other reactions included appreciation such as “Respect to police officer” and “Practical is much better than the theory,” alongside lighter responses like “She got mini heart attack,” referring to the woman’s startled reaction.

Here are some other reactions:

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, India reports more than 12,000 mobile phone thefts annually, many occurring in crowded trains and stations. The video’s message urges passengers to remain alert, avoid placing phones near open windows, and keep valuables secured while travelling.