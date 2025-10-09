 Viral Video Shows Indian Railway Constable Simulating Phone Theft To Warn Passengers; Netizens Praise ‘Practical Policing’ Approach
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video Shows Indian Railway Constable Simulating Phone Theft To Warn Passengers; Netizens Praise ‘Practical Policing’ Approach

Viral Video Shows Indian Railway Constable Simulating Phone Theft To Warn Passengers; Netizens Praise ‘Practical Policing’ Approach

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, India reports more than 12,000 mobile phone thefts annually, many occurring in crowded trains and stations.

AditiUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video Shows Indian Railway Constable Simulating Phone Theft To Warn Passengers; Netizens Praise ‘Practical Policing’ Approach | X/@sathyashrii

New Delhi: A viral video circulating on X shows an Indian railway constable demonstrating how mobile phones can be stolen through train windows, drawing netizens' attention for its hands-on approach to passenger safety.

The clip, credited to Instagram user @choudhary0409, sparked conversation around innovative policing and the everyday risks faced by commuters.

The 23-second video captures the constable on a busy railway platform, reaching through a train window to simulate how thieves snatch phones from unsuspecting passengers. In the footage, he interacts with a woman seated inside the coach, pointing at her phone placed on the window ledge to illustrate the danger. The woman appears startled at first but later smiles, seemingly appreciative of the warning.

Text overlays in the clip read “Effective Way To Spread Awareness”. While the video does not specify the exact location, the setting appears to be a major Indian railway hub, consistent with awareness initiatives often conducted at crowded stations in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata or Chennai.

FPJ Shorts
Mizoram University Urges Students & Staff To Wear Handloom Attire Once A Week
Mizoram University Urges Students & Staff To Wear Handloom Attire Once A Week
Fierce Fight Between Mother & Daughter Tigress Over Territory Caught On Camera In Ranthambore National Park; Watch Who Won
Fierce Fight Between Mother & Daughter Tigress Over Territory Caught On Camera In Ranthambore National Park; Watch Who Won
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 58 Managerial Posts Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 58 Managerial Posts Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Mumbai Fraud: 51-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹41 Lakh In Ghatkopar Flat Scam; Case Registered Against Builder, Executives
Mumbai Fraud: 51-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹41 Lakh In Ghatkopar Flat Scam; Case Registered Against Builder, Executives

Have a look at it here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

The video has attracted over 7,65,000 views and 16,000 likes within 24 hours of being posted. Comments poured in praising the officer’s initiative, with one user writing, “Police officer is giving training to protect oneself from mobile snatchers.” Another said, “Logon ko aise hi samaajh aati hai,” noting that practical demonstrations often have greater impact than standard advisories.

Other reactions included appreciation such as “Respect to police officer” and “Practical is much better than the theory,” alongside lighter responses like “She got mini heart attack,” referring to the woman’s startled reaction.

Here are some other reactions:

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, India reports more than 12,000 mobile phone thefts annually, many occurring in crowded trains and stations. The video’s message urges passengers to remain alert, avoid placing phones near open windows, and keep valuables secured while travelling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fierce Fight Between Mother & Daughter Tigress Over Territory Caught On Camera In Ranthambore...

Fierce Fight Between Mother & Daughter Tigress Over Territory Caught On Camera In Ranthambore...

Tamil Nadu News: Sresan Pharmaceuticals Sealed In Kancheepuram After Cough Syrup Deaths; Owner...

Tamil Nadu News: Sresan Pharmaceuticals Sealed In Kancheepuram After Cough Syrup Deaths; Owner...

Viral Video Shows Indian Railway Constable Simulating Phone Theft To Warn Passengers; Netizens...

Viral Video Shows Indian Railway Constable Simulating Phone Theft To Warn Passengers; Netizens...

Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building

Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building