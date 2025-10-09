 Haryana News: Opposition Demands Impartial Probe Into IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar’s Suicide
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
Y Puran Kumar | X

Chandigarh: Terming that the suicide by senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar as tragic, leaders of the opposition parties in Haryana have demanded an impartial investigation into the case.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said no culprit should be spared and no innocent should be harmed. And it is the state government's responsibility to ensure justice in this case.

Alleging that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated, the senior Congress leader Hooda held the suicide of such a senior police officer is a very tragic incident and the incident has shaken the entire state.

If such a senior police officer is not safe today, one can imagine the plight of ordinary citizens,” he added.

article-image

Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh also termed the incident tragic and held that the same exposed the complete failure of the administrative system in the state. He also referred to several incidents in Haryana in which Dalit officers were allegedly humiliated by the BJP leaders.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) national president Ajay Chautala and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national general secretary Parkash Bharati also demanded a fair probe into the case.

