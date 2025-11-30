 '52 Sorrys In 4 Minutes': Class 8 Skater Jumps From School Building After Scolding In MP's Ratlam - VIDEO
Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
article-image

In an attempt to end his life, a Class 8 student, a national-level skating player, jumped off the third floor of his school in Dongre Nagar, Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam, on Friday. The boy, who sustained critical injuries in the fall, was admitted to a private hospital, where his condition is now said to be stable.

According to reports, the student had violated school rules by bringing his mobile phone to school on Thursday and recording a video inside the classroom. The video was later uploaded on social media. After the school administration learned about the video, they called the student’s parents on Friday to discuss the alleged violation.

The investigation now includes CCTV footage, which shows the 13-year-old entering the principal’s office. During the interaction, lasting almost four minutes, he repeatedly expressed remorse, saying “sorry” 52 times in fear and panic.

According to the boy’s account, the principal allegedly warned him that he was ruining his future, mentioned suspension, and threatened to confiscate his awards. The student, a nationally recognised skater who had competed twice at the national level, reportedly became emotionally overwhelmed upon hearing these remarks.

Shortly afterward, surveillance footage shows him running out of the office, sprinting down the hallway, and suddenly leaping from the building’s third floor.

Tragically, the child’s father was waiting in the school lobby at the time, completely unaware of the crisis unfolding nearby.

Pritam Katara, the boy’s father, said he had been called to meet his son but learned about the fall only after reaching the school. He spoke about his son’s achievements in skating and said he received two calls, first to come to the school and then urgently directing him to the hospital.

article-image

SDM Archie Harit confirmed that the student had violated school rules by bringing a mobile phone to campus but said the situation escalated unexpectedly. He explained the incident’s sequence, noted the boy’s stable condition, and reiterated that phones are banned for all students and staff. He also acknowledged the student’s impressive national-level skating record.

School officials said they had intended to speak with the father before deciding on any disciplinary action. However, the rapid chain of events, including the boy’s repeated apologies and drastic response, has raised serious concerns about the administration’s handling of the matter.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

