 Election Commission Extends Electoral Roll Revision Deadline By One Week For 12 States; Final List To Be Published On Feb 26
Election Commission Extends Electoral Roll Revision Deadline By One Week For 12 States; Final List To Be Published On Feb 26

The Congress party has responded to the EC's decision to extend the timeline by one week, stating that the SIR of electoral rolls cannot be completed in such a short period. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari told the media that the EC should set aside its ego and conduct the exercise according to the 2003 schedule, when the last such revision was held.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Representative Image

The Election Commission of India has extended the deadline for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories by one week. The poll body announced on Sunday that the distribution of enumeration forms will now continue until December 11 instead of December 4. According to the EC, the draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16, while the final voters' list will be released on February 14 next year. The poll body had announced the SIR in 12 states on October 27.

"Opposition parties feel that if no discussion is held on the SIR, it means the government does not want Parliament to function," Tiwari told reporters.

He also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he failed to fulfill his responsibility by not participating in parliamentary discussions.

