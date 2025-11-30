Kerala Lottery Result: November 30, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-31 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-31 for Sunday, 30-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MH 664122 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: HARI P R

Agency No.: R 6072

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MA 664122 MB 664122

MC 664122 MD 664122

ME 664122 MF 664122

MG 664122 MJ 664122

MK 664122 ML 664122 MM 664122

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MK 627159 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: R RAMAKRISHNAN

Agency No.: K 4917

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MM 258713 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SADASIVAN N

Agency No.: E 11586

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0365 0689 1313 1989 4058 4997 5848 6011 6118 6272 7007 7560 8407 9072 9091 9220 9376 9592 9997

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0233 0925 2377 5715 5851 7325

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0466 1063 1670 1677 1703 1806 2942 3071 3465 3467 3547 3689 4226 4419 4685 4697 5576 6102 6555 7077 7390 7644 7942 8110 8835

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0006 0085 0437 0618 0823 0838 0854 1412 1447 1579 1601 1797 1823 1906 1970 2081 2217 2350 2498 2502 2603 2803 3022 3077 3240 3305 3451 3456 3891 3917 4113 4205 4313 4330 4351 4534 4585 4604 4747 4834 4999 5070 5184 5504 5553 5649 5660 5669 5670 5774 6281 6316 6465 6723 7268 7337 7888 7906 7993 8229 8241 8428 8714 8744 8878 8894 9048 9145 9222 9322 9356 9465 9582 9777 9848 9905

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0063 0119 0361 0433 0623 0672 0752 0824 0947 1436 1798 1800 1885 1914 1973 1977 1998 2109 2165 2218 2269 2328 2627 2638 2837 2889 2891 3000 3021 3098 3180 3281 3284 3329 3603 3605 3788 3907 3923 3930 4283 4504 4526 4711 4810 4833 4943 5097 5650 5693 5834 5905 5916 6054 6130 6267 6291 6459 6552 6571 6658 6947 7058 7130 7148 7155 7182 7254 7274 7538 7553 7657 7703 7827 7865 8105 8195 8507 8637 8699 8805 8908 8991 9022 9327 9368 9444 9572 9620 9741 9861 9863

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0156 0172 0267 0356 0360 0370 0705 0751 0805 0850 1039 1059 1112 1122 1152 1157 1177 1369 1423 1425 1467 1621 1714 1715 1814 1852 2092 2141 2285 2288 2346 2360 2372 2530 2548 2583 2736 2796 2855 2875 2958 2964 3032 3079 3107 3142 3163 3217 3224 3372 3433 3545 3652 3714 3718 3768 3856 3994 4016 4122 4186 4213 4275 4323 4325 4329 4346 4402 4440 4455 4553 4634 4781 4925 4939 4950 5080 5103 5155 5181 5215 5260 5284 5344 5465 5525 5742 5794 5830 5872 5886 5889 5898 6027 6042 6187 6271 6335 6432 6473 6504 6563 6676 6692 6769 6810 6817 6956 7327 7330 7347 7396 7551 7585 7726 7940 8003 8127 8239 8245 8257 8312 8362 8364 8366 8425 8443 8480 8510 8512 8514 8646 8726 8875 8976 9003 9105 9122 9313 9341 9392 9493 9510 9534 9605 9716 9796 9895 9944 9970

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-31: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.