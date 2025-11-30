 Kerala Lottery Result: November 30, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-31 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 30, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-31 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result: November 30, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-31 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-31 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-31 will be declared today, Sunday, November 30, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department's website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-31 results. If you've purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it's released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-31 for Sunday, 30-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MH 664122 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: HARI P R

Agency No.: R 6072

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MA 664122  MB 664122

MC 664122  MD 664122

ME 664122  MF 664122

MG 664122  MJ 664122

MK 664122  ML 664122  MM 664122

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MK 627159 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: R RAMAKRISHNAN

Agency No.: K 4917

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MM 258713 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SADASIVAN N

Agency No.: E 11586

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0365  0689  1313  1989  4058  4997  5848  6011  6118  6272  7007  7560  8407  9072  9091  9220  9376  9592  9997

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0233  0925  2377  5715  5851  7325

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0466  1063  1670  1677  1703  1806  2942  3071  3465  3467  3547  3689  4226  4419  4685  4697  5576  6102  6555  7077  7390  7644  7942  8110  8835

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0006  0085  0437  0618  0823  0838  0854  1412  1447  1579  1601  1797  1823  1906  1970  2081  2217  2350  2498  2502  2603  2803  3022  3077  3240  3305  3451  3456  3891  3917  4113  4205  4313  4330  4351  4534  4585  4604  4747  4834  4999  5070  5184  5504  5553  5649  5660  5669  5670  5774  6281  6316  6465  6723  7268  7337  7888  7906  7993  8229  8241  8428  8714  8744  8878  8894  9048  9145  9222  9322  9356  9465  9582  9777  9848  9905

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0063  0119  0361  0433  0623  0672  0752  0824  0947  1436  1798  1800  1885  1914  1973  1977  1998  2109  2165  2218  2269  2328  2627  2638  2837  2889  2891  3000  3021  3098  3180  3281  3284  3329  3603  3605  3788  3907  3923  3930  4283  4504  4526  4711  4810  4833  4943  5097  5650  5693  5834  5905  5916  6054  6130  6267  6291  6459  6552  6571  6658  6947  7058  7130  7148  7155  7182  7254  7274  7538  7553  7657  7703  7827  7865  8105  8195  8507  8637  8699  8805  8908  8991  9022  9327  9368  9444  9572  9620  9741  9861  9863

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0156  0172  0267  0356  0360  0370  0705  0751  0805  0850  1039  1059  1112  1122  1152  1157  1177  1369  1423  1425  1467  1621  1714  1715  1814  1852  2092  2141  2285  2288  2346  2360  2372  2530  2548  2583  2736  2796  2855  2875  2958  2964  3032  3079  3107  3142  3163  3217  3224  3372  3433  3545  3652  3714  3718  3768  3856  3994  4016  4122  4186  4213  4275  4323  4325  4329  4346  4402  4440  4455  4553  4634  4781  4925  4939  4950  5080  5103  5155  5181  5215  5260  5284  5344  5465  5525  5742  5794  5830  5872  5886  5889  5898  6027  6042  6187  6271  6335  6432  6473  6504  6563  6676  6692  6769  6810  6817  6956  7327  7330  7347  7396  7551  7585  7726  7940  8003  8127  8239  8245  8257  8312  8362  8364  8366  8425  8443  8480  8510  8512  8514  8646  8726  8875  8976  9003  9105  9122  9313  9341  9392  9493  9510  9534  9605  9716  9796  9895  9944  9970

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-31: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

