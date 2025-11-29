 Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 29, 2025 - Karunya KR-732 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Lottery Result: Nov 29, 2025 - Karunya KR-732 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 29, 2025 - Karunya KR-732 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The first prize for the Karunya KR-732 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya KR-732 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, November 29 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-732 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

You can view the results for the Karunya KR-732 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Saturday, November 29, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-732 for Thursday, 29-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

FPJ Shorts
CPI-M Rajya Sabha Member Writes To FM Nirmala Sitharaman & RBI Governor, Flagging The Growing Influence Of Foreign Investors In Private Banks
CPI-M Rajya Sabha Member Writes To FM Nirmala Sitharaman & RBI Governor, Flagging The Growing Influence Of Foreign Investors In Private Banks
Beer Truck Overturns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Crowd Rushes to Pick Up Bottles Instead of Helping Trapped & Injured Driver | WATCH
Beer Truck Overturns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Crowd Rushes to Pick Up Bottles Instead of Helping Trapped & Injured Driver | WATCH
Airbus's Largest A320 Aircraft Market, India, Set To Witness Flight Disruptions Amid Software Updates
Airbus's Largest A320 Aircraft Market, India, Set To Witness Flight Disruptions Amid Software Updates
Indian Navy Receives P17A Frigate Taragiri, A Stealth Warship Equipped With BrahMos And Built Under Aatmanirbhar Push
Indian Navy Receives P17A Frigate Taragiri, A Stealth Warship Equipped With BrahMos And Built Under Aatmanirbhar Push

(Common to all series)

Agent Name: 

Agency No.: 

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

Agent Name: 

Agency No.:

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

Agent Name: 

Agency No.: 

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Read Also
Kerala Lottery Result: November 28, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 29 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Operation Sindoor Sets Benchmark In Civil–Military Coordination': Rajnath Singh—VIDEO

'Operation Sindoor Sets Benchmark In Civil–Military Coordination': Rajnath Singh—VIDEO

India Sets Up Emergency Help Desk In Colombo As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Flooding, Mass Evacuations...

India Sets Up Emergency Help Desk In Colombo As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Flooding, Mass Evacuations...

Indian Navy Receives P17A Frigate Taragiri, A Stealth Warship Equipped With BrahMos And Built Under...

Indian Navy Receives P17A Frigate Taragiri, A Stealth Warship Equipped With BrahMos And Built Under...

‘2 Failed Marriages, Incommunicado For 8 Years’: How Shaheen, A Topper, Turned Into JeM...

‘2 Failed Marriages, Incommunicado For 8 Years’: How Shaheen, A Topper, Turned Into JeM...

'Disputes Are Not India’s Nature': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses Fraternity, India’s Distinct...

'Disputes Are Not India’s Nature': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses Fraternity, India’s Distinct...