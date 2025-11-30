Winter Session 2025: Government Tables 14-Bill Agenda As Opposition Flags Security, Economy And Foreign Policy Concerns; Check Full List | File Image/PTI

New Delhi: The government convened an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, November 30, outlining a 14-bill legislative agenda ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, which begins on December 1.



The Opposition raised a series of issues it intends to bring up during the shortened session and accused the Centre of curtailing parliamentary scrutiny.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What are the 14 bills to be tabled?



According to information discussed during the meeting, the government plans to introduce the following bills during the Winter Session:



1.Atomic Energy Bill 2025

2. Higher Education Commission of India Bill 2025

3. Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025

4. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2025

5. Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2025

6. Repealing and Amending Bill 2025

7. National Highways (Amendment) Bill 2025

8. Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025

9. Securities Markets Code Bill 2025

10. Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025

11. Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill 2025

12. Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025

13. Health Security and National Security Cess Bill 2025

14. An ordinance-replacing Manipur GST amendment listed for passage



These span areas including atomic energy, higher education, securities regulation, taxation, highways, corporate law and arbitration.



Opposition Targets Session Length And Security Issues



Opposition leaders used the meeting to press for debates on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the recent blast in Delhi, foreign policy developments and environmental concerns. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi told India Today that by holding only 15 effective sittings, “it seems the government itself wants to derail Parliament,” adding that the Centre was “burying the entire parliamentary decorum”.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged parties to maintain restraint and said he hoped debates would proceed without disruption. He said that parliamentarians should “work with a cool head and avoid heated exchanges”.



Senior ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal represented the government, while leaders from the Congress, RJD, DMK, Trinamool Congress and IUML attended from the Opposition.