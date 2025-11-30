National Para Powerlifting Champion Rohit Dhanakhar Beaten To Death In Haryana's Bhiwani

A 27-year-old para powerlifting champion, Rohit Dhanakhar, was brutally beaten to death in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday night. Rohit, a resident of Humayunpur village in Rohtak and a three-time national para powerlifting champion, had travelled to Rewari Khera village to attend the wedding of a friend’s sister-in-law.

According to his uncle, retired Subedar Major Kaptaan Singh, Rohit had represented India internationally and competed in Dubai once. He had gone to the wedding with his friend Jatin from Charkhi Dadri. Jatin told police that a wedding procession from Tigadana village was also present at the venue, and some members of the baraat were allegedly making inappropriate remarks at women. When Rohit and Jatin objected, an argument broke out.

After the wedding, the duo left in their car, but were chased by the same group in four vehicles. Their car was forced to stop at a closed railway gate, where the assailants pulled Rohit out and attacked him with hockey sticks, rods and wooden sticks. Jatin managed to escape and later rushed Rohit to Bhiwani hospital. He was later referred to Rohtak PGI, where he died on Saturday afternoon.

Family members have accused the police of negligence, claiming they were not informed about the mandatory MLR documentation. Villagers have demanded strict action, expressing deep anger over the killing. Rohit, who had been supporting his family after his father’s death, was training young athletes while preparing for future championships.