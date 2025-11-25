 Caught On Camera: Man Beaten To Death Allegedly For Tasting Liquor At Wine Shop In UP’s Chandauli
A man identified as Piyush Singh was beaten to death outside a government liquor shop in , Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, following an altercation on Sunday night. His companion was severely injured. Police initially termed it a road accident but registered a murder case after CCTV footage emerged. Six individuals are booked, with two now in custody as a detailed probe is underway.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@Benarasiyaa

Chandauli: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli. A young man was reportedly beaten to death outside a government liquor shop after an altercation escalated. The deceased has been identified as Piyush Singh. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. The attack took place on Sunday night.

Singh’s companion was severely injured during the incident and is undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre in Varanasi. Police have filed a case against six people and taken two of the accused into custody.

The video shows the man being repeatedly punched by several individuals, while one of them brutally thrashes him with a thick stick.

Murder Angle After CCTV Surfaces

Initially, the police had described the incident as a road accident. However, after CCTV footage surfaced, officials registered the case as assault and murder. A case has been filed against six people and two have been detained. A detailed probe into the matter has been launched.

article-image

The incident took place after a dispute allegedly broke out between two groups of youths over tasting liquor at a shop near Ghazipur village. During the altercation, youths from one group attacked Piyush, who was severely beaten by the villagers. He was admitted to the district hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. His companion is receiving care at the Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

The deceased man’s father has claimed that this was a premeditated murder.

