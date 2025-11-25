'Zubeen Garg’s Death A Clear Case Of Murder’, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma In Assembly

Left: Himanta Biswa Sarma Right: Zubeen Garg | ANI

Guwahati: Zubeen Garg’s Death a ‘Clear Case of Murder’, says Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on the first day of Winter Assembly session today.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a striking statement in the Assam Legislative Assembly, confirming that the death of singer and music icon Zubeen Garg has been categorised as murder based on ongoing investigations. Responding during a discussion in the Winter Session, Sarma urged political leaders and the public not to interfere with or cast doubts on the process while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its work.

Sarma said there was sufficient evidence to establish that the incident was not accidental. He stated that one person carried out the act while others assisted, and the police have already applied relevant murder charges. The Chief Minister added that four to five individuals have been booked in the case under sections related to murder and conspiracy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zubeen Garg, 52, died in Singapore on 19 September while swimming during a yacht trip linked to the North East India Festival. His sudden death triggered massive public outrage across Assam, resulting in more than 60 FIRs, protests, and widespread calls for transparency. In response, the state government formed an SIT under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. Additionally, a one-man inquiry panel headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court was constituted, with its deadline for collecting statements and evidence extended to 12 December.

Several individuals linked to the singer and the festival were arrested following the investigation. Those currently in judicial custody include festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, and Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg, who is also a senior police officer. The singer’s security personnel, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, were also arrested after investigators found unexplained financial transactions amounting to over ₹1.1 crore in their bank accounts.

Sarma stressed that the SIT must be allowed to continue without political commentary or pressure, adding that criticism before the chargesheet is submitted may demoralise the investigators. He assured that the government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and that the chargesheet will be filed once the investigation reaches its final stage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The five-day winter session of the Assam Assembly opened on Tuesday under tense circumstances, as Opposition parties mounted protests over eviction drives and demanded justice in the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg before the day’s proceedings began.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, CPI-M Sarbhog MLA Manoranjan Talukdar and Sivsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, rose immediately after the obituary references, urging Speaker Biswajit Daimary to admit their adjournment motions on Garg’s death.

When the Opposition argued that the adjournment motion was vital to determine who was responsible for Zubeen Garg’s death, the Speaker countered that no debate could be allowed as the matter was sub judice.

The motion, brought jointly by the Opposition, was eventually admitted after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intervened, requesting the Speaker to allow it.

Daimary was preparing to permit the members to speak on the admissibility of the motion when the Chief Minister stepped in.

Read Also NFR Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Legendary Artist Zubeen Garg at Headquarters

Sarma told the House that the government was “equally seized of the matter” and urged the Speaker to accept the adjournment motion.

He also asked that several key bills and supplementary grants listed for the day be taken up due to their urgency.

The Chief Minister added that no member from the Treasury benches would join the debate, saying the government would only place its official response.