Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Seeks High Command’s Intervention Amid Power Transfer Buzz

Bengaluru: The power transfer in Karnataka seems to have reached a crucial point, with both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have chosen to make `mystical' statements, instead of replying to the questions directly.

While Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the power transfer was a secret between 5-6 people, which he did not wanted to reveal, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who always claimed that he would be the Chief Minister for five years has sought party high command intervention to clear off the present confusion in the State politics.

The day began with a surprise to everyone, when D K Shivakumar went to AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Sadashivanagar. Kharge was heading to Delhi. Instead of a meeting inside the house, Shivakumar and Kharge travelled in the same car to the airport and after dropping Kharge, Shivakumar headed to his home constituency Kanakapura to attend official works. Though Kharge was in Bengaluru for the last three days and in the same locality of Shivakumar's residence, he did not call upon Kharge.

On the other side, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was defensive about the questions by the media over his claim of cabinet reshuffle. He said that the cabinet reshuffle would take place only after the party high command gives green signal. About the confusion over cabinet reshuffle and power transfer, Siddaramaiah said that the party high command should intervene to clear all confusions.

Later at Kanakpura, D K Shivakumar said that he didn't want to weaken or embarass the party. ``I believe in my conscience and I work accordingly. We exist if party and party workers are there,'' he said.

When asked if Mallikarjun Kharge went to Delhi to discuss power transfer with Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar said that he didn't know about it.

``This is a secret among 5-6 people and I won't disclose it. CM is a senior leader and he is an asset to the party. He has governed for seven and half years and he has said that he would present the next budget as well. I am happy to hear that. He has also helped to build the party. All of us have to work collectively towards the 2028 and 2029 elections,'' Shivakumar said.

As the leaders started issuing mystical statements, confusion among the legislators also grew. The Legislators and Ministers continued visiting both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to get a clearer picture. Even Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah called upon D K Shivakumar and held a meeting. Earlier, Zameer went around saying that Siddaramaiah would be Chief mInister till 2028 and he himself would support Shivakumar to become chief minister after next elections.

Meanwhile, IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning in Delhi, fuelling the speculations. However Priyank Kharge refused to talk to anyone over the issue and said that it was related to party work.

After returning from Delhi, Priyank Kharge met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah first and later in the evening, he also met D K Shivakumar.