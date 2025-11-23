Siddaramaiah Plays Down Leadership Change Buzz As Congress High Command Prepares Key Decision

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | ANI

After the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the discussions centred on strengthening the party organisation, preparations for local body elections, and the upcoming Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls. He reiterated that there was “no talk of cabinet changes,” dismissing leadership change rumours as “pure media speculation.”

He stressed that while some MLAs may choose to visit Delhi, the final word rests with the party high command. “Whether it is me or DK Shivakumar, we are all bound by whatever decision the high command takes,” he said, adding that he would abide by any decision made “whenever it comes.” Siddaramaiah is also learnt to have briefed the central leadership about how ongoing political turbulence is affecting governance.

In response, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has summoned the Chief Minister to Delhi for further consultations. Siddaramaiah confirmed he would travel to the capital whenever called, with indications that he may visit by the end of November.

Sources within the party say the high command aims to address the current unrest soon to ensure stable governance ahead of crucial local elections. Earlier this week, several MLAs close to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met central leaders in Delhi, fuelling talk of the long-discussed 2.5-year rotational chief ministership, an arrangement Siddaramaiah has repeatedly denied.

According to reports, he may complete his full term, though a cabinet reshuffle is likely after the winter session in December.

The NDA has used the situation to target the Congress, with Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy predicting “unexpected and explosive political developments” in the state. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah also held internal discussions with senior ministers before his meeting with Kharge, while Shivakumar is scheduled to meet the Congress chief on Sunday.