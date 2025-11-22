Karnataka: Fearing Transfer, Female Gram Panchayat Secretary Attempts Suicide In Siddaramaiah’s Constituency

Ai-generated image | GROK

Varuna: A female Gram Panchayat secretary in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s constituency of Varuna attempted to take her own life following reports of a possible transfer, reportedly due to another person allegedly lobbying authorities for her position.

The woman has been identified as Divya. According to an NDTV report, Divya, a Grade-1 Panchayat secretary, collapsed at her office after reportedly consuming nearly 15 tablets, including paracetamol (a pain relief and fever medication).

Officials and panchayat members confirmed that Divya had been serving as the Varuna Gram Panchayat Secretary for the past two years. Tension is said to have arisen when a Grade-1 secretary from another gram panchayat allegedly tried to secure a transfer to Divya’s post by lobbying senior authorities.

On 20 November, the Executive Officer (EO) made a surprise visit to the Varuna Panchayat office, ostensibly to reopen a six-month-old complaint alleging that Divya was not performing her duties properly.

The probe was conducted in the presence of panchayat members, who unanimously supported Divya, stating that she had been working efficiently and questioning the motive behind reviving a long-dormant complaint.

The same day, fearing an imminent transfer, Divya reportedly consumed around 15 tablets inside her office and collapsed. She is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

No Complaint Lodged Yet

The Varuna Police, along with panchayat officials, are investigating the matter. No official complaint has been filed by Divya yet. Police are expected to meet her again at the hospital today to ascertain whether she wishes to lodge a formal complaint.