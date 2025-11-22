 Kerala CEO Ratan Kelkar Says BLOs Fully Supported For Electoral Roll Revision, Denies Any Pressure On Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala CEO Ratan Kelkar Says BLOs Fully Supported For Electoral Roll Revision, Denies Any Pressure On Officials

Kerala CEO Ratan Kelkar Says BLOs Fully Supported For Electoral Roll Revision, Denies Any Pressure On Officials

Speaking to reporters, Kelkar said the targets given to Booth Level Officers are intended not to create pressure, but to ensure that the Special Intensive Revision is completed within the stipulated timeframe. He added that instructions have been issued to district collectors to extend full support to the BLOs.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | File Pic

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar on Saturday said that BLOs are being provided all possible assistance to carry out the SIR of the electoral roll, and there is "no intention to pressurise them".

Speaking to reporters, Kelkar said the targets given to Booth Level Officers are intended not to create pressure, but to ensure that the Special Intensive Revision is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

He added that instructions have been issued to district collectors to extend full support to the BLOs.

Highlighting measures taken in border areas close to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where Kannada and Tamil are predominantly spoken, Kelkar said personnel proficient in these languages are being deployed alongside BLOs to facilitate smooth filling of forms.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025 - Pooja Bumper BR-106 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹12 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025 - Pooja Bumper BR-106 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹12 Crore Jackpot!
Gold & Silver Prices See Intense Volatility, US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations Fade
Gold & Silver Prices See Intense Volatility, US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations Fade
AP SSC 2026 Exam Schedule Released; Class 10 Exams Begin On March 16
AP SSC 2026 Exam Schedule Released; Class 10 Exams Begin On March 16
Tejas Plane Crash: Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Father Came Across Clip Of Tragedy While Scrolling Dubai Air Show Videos, Says Report
Tejas Plane Crash: Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Father Came Across Clip Of Tragedy While Scrolling Dubai Air Show Videos, Says Report
Read Also
PM Modi Attends G20 Leaders' Summit In Johannesburg, Receives Warm Welcome From SA President Cyril...
article-image

He stated that, so far, 70 per cent of the filled-up enumeration forms have been received.

Regarding overseas voters, Kelkar said that steps have been taken in coordination with NORKA Roots—the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) that oversees matters related to Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs)—to raise awareness about the SIR among them.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025 - Pooja Bumper BR-106 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025 - Pooja Bumper BR-106 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Tejas Plane Crash: Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Father Came Across Clip Of Tragedy While Scrolling...

Tejas Plane Crash: Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Father Came Across Clip Of Tragedy While Scrolling...

Delhi Air Pollution: Stricter Restrictions Imposed Amid 'Very Poor' Air Quality - DETAILS

Delhi Air Pollution: Stricter Restrictions Imposed Amid 'Very Poor' Air Quality - DETAILS

Kerala CEO Ratan Kelkar Says BLOs Fully Supported For Electoral Roll Revision, Denies Any Pressure...

Kerala CEO Ratan Kelkar Says BLOs Fully Supported For Electoral Roll Revision, Denies Any Pressure...

PM Modi Attends G20 Leaders' Summit In Johannesburg, Receives Warm Welcome From SA President Cyril...

PM Modi Attends G20 Leaders' Summit In Johannesburg, Receives Warm Welcome From SA President Cyril...