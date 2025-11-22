Delhi Police Bust Major International Arms Racket; China & Turkey-Made Weapons Supplied From Pakistan - VIDEO

ANI

Delhi: The Delhi Crime Branch has busted a major international arms-smuggling network that was supplying China and Turkey-manufactured weapons to members of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha and Gogi Himanshu Bhai gangs.

The Delhi Police arrested four key members of the network, officials said on Saturday. Police had conducted raids in the Rohini area after acting on a tip-off, which mentioned smugglers arriving in Delhi to supply weapons. The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay, Mandeep, Dalwinder and Rohan.

The accused are residents of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. A large consignment of weapons, including high-end pistols, was recovered from them. In total, 10 foreign-made pistols and 92 cartridges were seized.

The network, which is linked to Pakistan’s ISI, was supplying high-end weapons to gangsters in the National Capital Region and surrounding states. The consignments reportedly entered India from Pakistan through Punjab with the help of drones, after which the weapons were distributed to various gangs.

Delhi and the NCR have been on alert since the 10 November Red Fort blast, in which a car allegedly carrying a suicide bomber exploded on a busy road near the iconic Red Fort. At least 14 people were killed and more than 20 injured.