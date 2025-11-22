Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Sells Newborn Baby Fathered By Ex-Boyfriend For ₹6 Lakh In Karimnagar - VIDEO

CCTV screengrab | X/@telugu_post9

Karimnagar: A shocking case of child trafficking has come to light from Telangana's Karimnagar. A woman from Hyderabad reportedly sold her seven-day-old baby boy for ₹6 lakh. According to Karimnagar Town 2 police, the woman was previously in a relationship with a man who later abandoned her.

After the birth of the child, the woman claimed that she lacked the financial means and resources to care for and raise the baby and decided to sell the child. A CCTV footage of the woman along with the baby has surfaced. The clip has gone viral on social media.

Woman Approched Middleman

According to local media reports, the woman approached a middlemen after being left pregnant by her ex-boyfriend. The middleman then sold the baby to a couple.

The matter came to light when members of the Child Protection Committee became aware of the sale. The Karimnagar Town 2 Police have registered a case against those involved in selling and buying the child, as well as 12 people who acted as middlemen in the transaction.