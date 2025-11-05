 Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Brutally Stabbed 6 Times By Friend In Middle Of Road - VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@TeluguScribe

Hyderabad: A shocking incident, raising concerns over the law-and-order situation in Telangana’s Hyderabad, has come to light. A young man was attacked by his friend and brutally stabbed multiple times in broad daylight in middle of a road. The incident took place near the Jagadgirigutta bus stand. The victim has been identified as Rasheed, while the accused has been identified as Bala Reddy.

A video of the gruesome act has surfaced and is going viral on social media. The video shows Reddy stabbing the man at least six times while another man holds him from behind on a busy road. Rasheed then somehow manages to escape from their clutches and flees. The attackers can also be seen leaving the spot on a motorcycle.

Rasheed, who sustained severe injuries, managed to flee from the scene despite his wounds. Locals were left terrified after witnessing Rasheed collapse in a pool of blood nearby.

Police arrived promptly at the location, registered a case, and have launched a full investigation into the incident. The video has received more than 31.7K Views in just few hour after posting on X.

