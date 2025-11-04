Indian Army Jawan Stabbed To Death By Train Attendant After Argument Over Bedsheet On Sabarmati Express; Accused Held | X

Bikaner: An Indian Army jawan was fatally stabbed by a train attendant after a dispute over a bedsheet on board the Bikaner-Jammu Tawi Sabarmati Express.

The incident took place on Sunday night (November 2) inside an AC coach, leaving the passengers shocked. The accused, identified as Zubair Memon, has been arrested by the Bikaner Railway Police.

Here's What Happened

The victim, identified as Jignesh Chaudhary, was posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, and was travelling home to Sabarmati, Gujarat. He had boarded the train from Firozpur Cantt.

According to the preliminary investigation, a disagreement between the two men began when Chaudhary asked the attendant for a bedsheet. The exchange reportedly escalated into a heated argument which soon turned physical.

Investigators said Zubair later followed the soldier to his coach and attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in the calf. Chaudhary suffered severe bleeding and succumbed to his injuries before medical help could arrive.

Police have taken the accused into custody and are examining witness accounts to establish the sequence of events that led to the attack.

Officials from the Bikaner Railway Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered and that further investigation is underway. Authorities are also reviewing surveillance footage and questioning train staff.

Similar Incident Reported This Year

In a separate incident earlier this year, a 27-year-old soldier, Vikrant Gurjar, was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district. Gurjar, who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, had returned home on leave to testify in a murder case when he was attacked.

The murder took place in April, when he had stepped out for a walk after dinner, but never returned to his family.