 Tarn Taran Bye-Election: Over ₹57 Crore Worth Of Seizures Made Till November 3
According to official information, from October 7 - the date the MCC came into effect - till November 3, the Punjab Police in Tarn Taran constituency seized 51,429.50 litres of liquor valued at Rs 32,89,160, narcotic substances worth Rs 56,67,10,500 (21,811.10 grams), cash amounting to Rs 9,73,480, and other items valued at Rs 37,85,700.

Updated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab state police has made seizures worth over Rs 57.47 crore since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the bye-election to Tarn Taran assembly constituency.

Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, said that police authorities have been directed to maintain round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV cameras at all checkpoints in the constituency to curb illegal smuggling activities. He added that strict action is being ensured against those attempting to influence voters by distributing cash or any other kind of freebies during the elections.

Sibin C said that there are a total of 1,92,838 voters in the constituency, who include 1,00,933 male voters, 91,897 female voters, and 8 third-gender voters. There are 1,357 service voters, 1,657 voters aged above 85 years, 306 NRI voters, and 1,488 voters with disabilities. The number of young voters aged between 18 and 19 years stands at 3,333.

There are 222 polling stations set up at 114 polling station locations, of which 60 are urban and 162 are rural, he added.

