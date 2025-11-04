 North East Leaders Unite To Forge New Political Front: Conrad Sangma, Pradyut Manikya, And Others Announce Regional Alliance
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNorth East Leaders Unite To Forge New Political Front: Conrad Sangma, Pradyut Manikya, And Others Announce Regional Alliance

North East Leaders Unite To Forge New Political Front: Conrad Sangma, Pradyut Manikya, And Others Announce Regional Alliance

The leaders met at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi to discuss what they described as “a shared vision for the future of the Northeast.” The meeting concluded with the decision to form a nine-member committee, headed by James Sangma, to draft the new party’s constitution, flag, and organisational structure within 45 days.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
North East Leaders Unite To Forge New Political Front: Conrad Sangma, Pradyut Manikya, And Others Announce Regional Alliance |

Guwahati: In a move that could reshape the political landscape of India’s Northeast, a group of prominent regional leaders—including Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad K. Sangma, Tipra Motha founder Pradyut Bikram Manikya Debbarma, Nagaland minister and former BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon, and People’s Party Assam (PPA) founder Daniel Langthasa—on Tuesday announced the formation of a new regional political entity aimed at giving the Northeast “a collective voice.”

The leaders met at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi to discuss what they described as “a shared vision for the future of the Northeast.” The meeting concluded with the decision to form a nine-member committee, headed by James Sangma, to draft the new party’s constitution, flag, and organisational structure within 45 days.

“We are not here to fight any political party. Our focus is on the people of the Northeast,” said Conrad Sangma after the meeting. “The idea is to provide a single platform that represents the aspirations and identity of our region,” Sangma also said.

The alliance brings together leaders from four different states and political backgrounds, some of whom are currently allied with the BJP at the state or national levels. However, the leaders insisted that the move is not about electoral rivalry but about regional solidarity.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’ Shop
Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’ Shop
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video
BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And Gratuity Payments For Retirees
BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And Gratuity Payments For Retirees
Read Also
VIDEO: PM Modi Lashes Out At Congress, RJD, Accuses Them Of Disrespecting Chhath Festival,...
article-image

Sangma emphasised that the protection of land rights and the identity of indigenous people would be at the core of the new front’s agenda. “Our parties will merge into one political entity at the right time,” he said, suggesting that this was just the beginning of a broader movement.

Tipra Motha’s Pradyut Bikram Manikya struck a reflective note: “We may have different views, but we are not at war with each other. This is about standing up for our people with conviction and truth. The Northeast deserves one strong, united voice.”

The joint statement issued by the leaders described the announcement as “a collective and historic step” toward uniting the diverse voices of the Northeast.

“For too long, we, the younger generation of leaders from the Northeast, have spoken about the same issues from different platforms,” the statement read. “We have realized that our strength lies in unity—it is time to give our people one collective voice.”

The statement also invoked the legacy of past regional icons who fought for the identity and development of the region, pledging to carry forward their ideals under a shared vision.

The nine-member committee will be responsible for drafting the new party’s framework, including its structure, membership policies, and symbols. According to Daniel Langthasa, whose People’s Party Assam was formed just two months ago, several other regional leaders are already in touch and may join the alliance soon.

“We have been speaking the same language of development and rights for decades, just from different platforms,” Langthasa said. “Now it’s time to speak together.”

Read Also
Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu & Others Express...
article-image

Political observers view this development as a potential game-changer in Northeast politics, where regional parties often operate in isolation despite sharing similar concerns about identity, autonomy, and development.

While it remains unclear how this new entity will interact with national parties like the BJP or Congress, its leaders insist that their mission transcends electoral politics.

“We want to build a stronger, more united Northeast,” said Sangma. “This is just the first step,” it added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

North East Leaders Unite To Forge New Political Front: Conrad Sangma, Pradyut Manikya, And Others...

North East Leaders Unite To Forge New Political Front: Conrad Sangma, Pradyut Manikya, And Others...

Post Op Sindoor, First Sikh Jatha Leaves For Pakistan For Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purb...

Post Op Sindoor, First Sikh Jatha Leaves For Pakistan For Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purb...

Karnataka News: 13 Tremors In 2 Months Create Panic In Vijayapur District

Karnataka News: 13 Tremors In 2 Months Create Panic In Vijayapur District

Delhi Shocker: 3 Masked Men Open Fire In Bihari Colony, Leave ₹30 Lakh Extortion Note – VIDEO

Delhi Shocker: 3 Masked Men Open Fire In Bihari Colony, Leave ₹30 Lakh Extortion Note – VIDEO

India, Israel Sign Defence Pact To Boost Co-Development Of Advanced Weapon Systems

India, Israel Sign Defence Pact To Boost Co-Development Of Advanced Weapon Systems