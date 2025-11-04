North East Leaders Unite To Forge New Political Front: Conrad Sangma, Pradyut Manikya, And Others Announce Regional Alliance |

Guwahati: In a move that could reshape the political landscape of India’s Northeast, a group of prominent regional leaders—including Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad K. Sangma, Tipra Motha founder Pradyut Bikram Manikya Debbarma, Nagaland minister and former BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon, and People’s Party Assam (PPA) founder Daniel Langthasa—on Tuesday announced the formation of a new regional political entity aimed at giving the Northeast “a collective voice.”

The leaders met at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi to discuss what they described as “a shared vision for the future of the Northeast.” The meeting concluded with the decision to form a nine-member committee, headed by James Sangma, to draft the new party’s constitution, flag, and organisational structure within 45 days.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“We are not here to fight any political party. Our focus is on the people of the Northeast,” said Conrad Sangma after the meeting. “The idea is to provide a single platform that represents the aspirations and identity of our region,” Sangma also said.

The alliance brings together leaders from four different states and political backgrounds, some of whom are currently allied with the BJP at the state or national levels. However, the leaders insisted that the move is not about electoral rivalry but about regional solidarity.

Sangma emphasised that the protection of land rights and the identity of indigenous people would be at the core of the new front’s agenda. “Our parties will merge into one political entity at the right time,” he said, suggesting that this was just the beginning of a broader movement.

Tipra Motha’s Pradyut Bikram Manikya struck a reflective note: “We may have different views, but we are not at war with each other. This is about standing up for our people with conviction and truth. The Northeast deserves one strong, united voice.”

The joint statement issued by the leaders described the announcement as “a collective and historic step” toward uniting the diverse voices of the Northeast.

“For too long, we, the younger generation of leaders from the Northeast, have spoken about the same issues from different platforms,” the statement read. “We have realized that our strength lies in unity—it is time to give our people one collective voice.”

The statement also invoked the legacy of past regional icons who fought for the identity and development of the region, pledging to carry forward their ideals under a shared vision.

The nine-member committee will be responsible for drafting the new party’s framework, including its structure, membership policies, and symbols. According to Daniel Langthasa, whose People’s Party Assam was formed just two months ago, several other regional leaders are already in touch and may join the alliance soon.

“We have been speaking the same language of development and rights for decades, just from different platforms,” Langthasa said. “Now it’s time to speak together.”

Political observers view this development as a potential game-changer in Northeast politics, where regional parties often operate in isolation despite sharing similar concerns about identity, autonomy, and development.

While it remains unclear how this new entity will interact with national parties like the BJP or Congress, its leaders insist that their mission transcends electoral politics.

“We want to build a stronger, more united Northeast,” said Sangma. “This is just the first step,” it added.