Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu & Others Express Grief Over Tragic Incident Killing 10 Devotees

Srikakulam: At least 10 people lost their lives in a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kashibugga town in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam. Several people were also injured in the tragic incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and other politicians expressed grief over the loss of lives.

The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The death toll is expected to rise as the condition of some of the injured devotees are in critical condition.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Stampede reported at Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district; several devotees injured, rushed to hospital. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/dOJxEI4JHC

Reactions Bp Political Leaders:

PMO:

Expressing grief over the incident, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “The stampede that occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and family members. I pray that the injured recover quickly. We are providing Rs. 2 lakh ex gratia through PM NR Fund to the relatives of those who lost their lives, and Rs. 50,000 to the injured: Prime Minister @narendramodi.”

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లోని శ్రీకాకుళంలోగల వెంకటేశ్వర స్వామి ఆలయంలో జరిగిన తొక్కిసలాట అత్యంత బాధాకరం. తమ సన్నిహితులను,కుటుంబసభ్యులను కోల్పోయిన వారికి ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. గాయపడినవారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.



ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయిన వారి బంధువులకు పీఎం ఎన్ ఆర్ ఎఫ్…

Amit Shah:

Shah prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives. Praying that the injured may recover at the earliest,” the Union Home Minister said.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives. Praying that the injured may recover at the earliest.

Telangana Governor:

Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday condoled the demise of at least 9 people in the stampede that took in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief on the death of nine pilgrims in the stampede that took place in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, on Saturday, due to heavy rush of pilgrims.

"Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief on the death of nine pilgrims in the stampede that took place in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, on Saturday, due to heavy rush of pilgrims," read an X post by the Raj Bhawan.

N Chandrababu Naidu:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," the Andhra Pradesh CM said in an X post.

శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లాలోని కాశీబుగ్గ వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయంలో తొక్కిసలాట ఘటన కలచివేసింది. ఈ దురదృష్టకర ఘటనలో భక్తులు మరణించడం అత్యంత విషాదకరం. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. గాయాల పాలైన వారికి మేలైన సత్వర చికిత్స అందించాలని అధికారులను ఆదేశించాను. ఘటనా స్థలానికి వెళ్లి…

"I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures," he added.

Nara Lokesh:

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh also expressed grief over the incident.

"The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple has caused the deaths of several devotees, plunging us into profound shock. A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," Lokesh said.

కాశీబుగ్గ వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయంలో తొక్కిసలాట జరిగి పలువురు భక్తులు మృతి చెందడం తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. ఏకాదశి రోజు తీవ్ర విషాదం నెలకొంది. మృతి చెందిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. తొక్కిసలాటలో గాయపడిన వారికి ప్రభుత్వం మెరుగైన వైద్య చికిత్స అందిస్తోంది.…

“The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, Minister Achchennaidu from the district, and local MLA Gauthu Shirish. I have instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals,” he added.