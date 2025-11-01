 Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu & Others Express Grief Over Tragic Incident Killing 10 Devotees
Saturday, November 01, 2025
Srikakulam: At least 10 people lost their lives in a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kashibugga town in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam. Several people were also injured in the tragic incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and other politicians expressed grief over the loss of lives.

The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The death toll is expected to rise as the condition of some of the injured devotees are in critical condition.

Reactions Bp Political Leaders:

PMO:

Expressing grief over the incident, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “The stampede that occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and family members. I pray that the injured recover quickly. We are providing Rs. 2 lakh ex gratia through PM NR Fund to the relatives of those who lost their lives, and Rs. 50,000 to the injured: Prime Minister @narendramodi.”

Amit Shah:

Shah prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives. Praying that the injured may recover at the earliest,” the Union Home Minister said.

Telangana Governor:

Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday condoled the demise of at least 9 people in the stampede that took in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district.

"Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief on the death of nine pilgrims in the stampede that took place in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, on Saturday, due to heavy rush of pilgrims," read an X post by the Raj Bhawan.

N Chandrababu Naidu:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," the Andhra Pradesh CM said in an X post.

"I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures," he added.

Nara Lokesh:

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh also expressed grief over the incident.

"The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple has caused the deaths of several devotees, plunging us into profound shock. A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," Lokesh said.

“The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, Minister Achchennaidu from the district, and local MLA Gauthu Shirish. I have instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals,” he added.

