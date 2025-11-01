Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 1, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, November 1, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 50 lakhs. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery November 1, 2025, here:

Here is the winners list from the Sikkim State Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery held on November 1, 2025:

1st Prize (₹50,00,000)

84H 63840

Consolation Prize (₹1,000)

63840 (All remaining serials of the 1st Prize number)

2nd Prize (₹10,000)

06242 94487 8062373212 56493

42916 20175 79721 20166 87648

3rd Prize (₹500)

0224 0044 7862 7321 1388 9356 4050 0752 6002 7211

4th Prize (₹250)

1903 4646 0514 6979 7552 9307 0137 1506 5803 1262

5th Prize (₹120)

1418 1258 1894 5185 8584 4122 2843 8068 1703 8431 9710 2618 9493 6696 8830 6875 7443 2207 1134 6713 6333 9135 2518 6223 9029 9872 8804 6330 3206 3340 5789 5380 1182 5366 6061 8903 2575 2277 3128 8658 5419 8038 5054 3109 2181 4918 9055 0908 7827 0948 2263 0063 3501 1277 6650 1071 8009 0403 2050 6262 7512 7131 2392 6525 6568 5767 1883 2857 1437 1318 6498 6321 3892 3408 0004 8256 3671 3680 4944 8800 6834 4040 7308 1143 8265 5313 5412 0329 1952 0071 1959 7852 0524 6654 3378 9593 8185 4151 1474 8977

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 50,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 500

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.