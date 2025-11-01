 Uttar Pradesh News: 4 Men Arrested For Painting ‘I Love Mohammad’ On Temple Walls To Falsely Implicate Muslims In Aligarh; VIDEO
In a startling revelation, Aligarh Police have arrested four Hindu men who allegedly spray-painted “I Love Mohammad” on temple walls to falsely implicate Muslims and stoke communal unrest.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Aligarh Police arrest four men for graffiti hoax aimed at inciting communal unrest | X

Graffiti Sparked Outrage On Social Media

The incident occurred in the Lodha area of Aligarh district, where the graffiti—incorrectly written as “Mamud” and “Muhmad”—appeared on the walls of temples in Bhagwanpur and Bulaqigarh villages earlier this week. The slogans quickly went viral on social media, triggering outrage and leading to complaints against local Muslims.

Police Probe Reveals Property Dispute Behind The Act

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that investigations revealed the act was a premeditated attempt to spread discord, motivated by a local property dispute. “It was not a religious act but a calculated effort to create communal tension and settle personal scores,” the SSP said.

Four Accused Arrested, One Absconding

The arrested men have been identified as Jishant Kumar, Akash Kumar, Dilip Kumar, and Abhishek Saraswat, all aged between 30 and 35. A fifth suspect is still absconding. The police tracked them down using CCTV footage and call records.

Conspiracy Aimed At Framing Muslims Foiled

According to officials, the group intended to frame Muslim residents of nearby villages and instigate violence. Police withdrew the initial complaints against Muslims once the conspiracy came to light.

Charges Filed For Promoting Enmity And Defiling Place Of Worship

The accused have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to promoting enmity between groups, defiling places of worship, and disturbing public order.

Also Watch:

Police Urge Citizens To Avoid Misinformation

Police have appealed to citizens to remain alert and avoid spreading unverified information on social media, emphasizing that the case is a stark reminder of how misinformation can be weaponized to fuel communal divisions.

