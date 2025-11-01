Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 48-Year-Old Jhansi Farmer Dies By Suicide After Unseasonal Rains Destroy Paddy Crop; CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Relief Survey

A Jhansi farmer ended his life after unseasonal rains destroyed his paddy crop, as Cyclone Montha continues to wreak havoc across Uttar Pradesh | Representational Image

Jhansi: A 48-year-old farmer from Jhansi took his own life after unseasonal rains destroyed his paddy crop spread over 15 bighas. The farmer, Kamlesh Yadav, a resident of Kumharar village under Moth tehsil, was found hanging in his room on Friday morning. His family said the rains caused flooding in his fields, ruining the ready-to-harvest crop and leaving him in severe distress.

Family Says Crop Loss And Financial Stress Drove Him To Despair

According to his son, the family owned 5 bighas and cultivated another 10 on lease. After days of continuous rain, all crops were lost. Kamlesh had been depressed and reportedly worried about his daughter’s upcoming engagement. Police have taken the body for post-mortem and begun an inquiry.

Rain Batters Over 20 Districts; Crops Submerged Across Eastern UP

Meanwhile, heavy rain continues to batter over 20 districts including Varanasi, Ballia, Mau, and Fatehpur. In Kaushambi, nearly 1,000 quintals of paddy stored in local markets were drenched. Fields in low-lying areas remain flooded, while farmers struggle to save what remains of their produce.

IMD Issues Fresh Alert; CM Orders Relief And Compensation For Affected Farmers

The IMD has warned of more rainfall and gusty winds until November 1. The CM has directed officials to survey affected areas and ensure timely compensation to impacted farmers.

Continuous Rain Turns Farmland Into Water Bodies

Continuous rain for the third straight day has turned vast stretches of farmland into water bodies across eastern Uttar Pradesh. In Mau, nearly 70% of crops have been damaged, while farmers in Ballia and Gonda report similar distress.

Paddy left to dry in open fields is now soaked, raising fears of fungal spoilage. Varanasi recorded its coldest October in eight years as temperatures dipped due to the cyclonic system.

Experts say the weakened Montha system has now turned into a low-pressure zone, but its aftereffects will continue to disrupt weather and farming across the state till Saturday.

Also Watch:

Cyclone Montha ravages UP

Cyclone Montha has battered Uttar Pradesh, causing severe crop damage in Raebareli and Mirzapur. Thousands of acres of paddy and rabi crops are submerged, leaving farmers in crisis.

Protests erupted over delayed relief, while officials estimate a 10–12% production loss. Heavy rains also triggered a fatal house collapse in Farrukhabad.