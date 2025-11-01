‘Faith Endures Every Trial’: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan Inaugurates ₹60-Crore Nattukottai Dharamshala In Kashi

X - @CPR_VP

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan visited Kashi on Thursday, inaugurating the newly constructed Nattukottai Dharamshala at Sigra and reflecting on how a sacred dip in the Ganga over two decades ago inspired him to turn vegetarian. Addressing the gathering, he said that faith may undergo temporary challenges, but it always prevails.

“This building stands as proof that faith endures every trial,” he remarked.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President was received by the Chief Minister at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport and later offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, performing jalabhishek rituals before returning to Delhi.

Tight Security Arrangements Across the City

During the visit, elaborate security arrangements were in place across Varanasi. More than 2,000 police personnel, including 100 CRPF commandos, were deployed under a three-tier security system. Surveillance through CCTV cameras and drones ensured strict monitoring, while rooftop security units were stationed along the Vice President’s route.

Features of the Newly Built Dharamshala

The newly inaugurated Nattukottai Dharamshala, constructed by the Sri Kashi Nattukottai Nagar Satrams Management Society at a cost of ₹60 crore, features 140 rooms, including deluxe and non-deluxe options, along with suite facilities. The 10-storey structure, spread over 910.5 square metres, includes parking space for 174 cars and provides free meals to devotees.

Devotees can begin booking rooms from December 15. Officials described the complex as one of eastern Uttar Pradesh’s largest pilgrim accommodations.

Kashi–Tamil Nadu Cultural Bond Reaffirmed

The Vice President’s visit also highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. Thousands of Tamil residents have lived in Varanasi for centuries, upholding traditions that trace back over 2,000 years.

The event symbolized the long-standing connection between the two regions, reflected in shared Shaivite traditions, with the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the north and the Rameswaram Temple in the south seen as twin embodiments of Lord Shiva.

A Living Monument to Devotion and Development

Government officials noted that the project strengthens cultural tourism and inter-regional harmony. The event also featured participation from ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, temple trust representatives, and community leaders.

They said the Dharamshala will serve not only as a pilgrim facility but also as a living monument to India’s composite cultural identity—a place where devotion meets development.