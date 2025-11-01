 DCM Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel, Calls Him Architect Of National Unity
DCM Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel, Calls Him Architect Of National Unity

DCM Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel, Calls Him Architect Of National Unity

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 07:50 AM IST
article-image
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya | File Photo

On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya paid homage to the Iron Man of India, describing him as the architect of national unity.

Maurya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realizing Patel’s dream of a united and self-reliant India. He added that the spirit of oneness envisioned by Patel is visible from Kutch to Kamrup and Kashmir to Kanyakumari, where the nation stands firm in unity and self-pride.

India’s Journey Toward Self-Reliance

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving rapidly toward self-reliance across all sectors. He said the government’s policies are a reflection of Patel’s vision of a strong, united, and empowered nation.

Statue of Unity: A Symbol of Integrity and Resolve

Maurya highlighted the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat—the world’s tallest statue—as a living symbol of India’s integrity, culture, and resolve.

article-image

He pointed out that the monument, located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam conceptualised by Patel, continues to benefit farmers across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Call to Embrace the Spirit of Unity

Maurya urged citizens to visit the Statue of Unity, describing it as a place that embodies the message that a united India is a strong India. He said Patel’s ideals continue to inspire generations, reminding the nation that unity is its greatest strength.

