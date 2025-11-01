Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Students Visit UP Legislative Assembly To Learn About Democracy And Governance

Students of Allen House Public School, Kanpur, visit the UP Legislative Assembly and interact with Speaker Satish Mahana during an educational tour | File Photo

Lucknow: Students of Allen House Public School, Kanpur, visited the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on an educational tour, where they explored the building’s historical heritage, architectural grandeur, and the democratic processes that take place within it. The visit aimed to foster awareness and respect for democratic institutions among young learners.

Speaker Satish Mahana Interacts With Students, Explains Assembly Functions

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana interacted with the students and said that understanding an institution removes misconceptions and builds positive perspectives. He described the Assembly as the true reflection of people’s power and the voice of democracy.

Mahana explained the distinct roles of the Assembly and the Legislative Council, outlining procedures such as Question Hour, Calling Attention Motions, and Bill discussions.

Students Witness Legislative Procedures And Learn Civic Responsibility

He guided the students through the chambers, highlighting seating arrangements, the importance of galleries, and how legislative proceedings are conducted with discipline and decorum.

He added that three sessions are held each year to debate issues of governance, law, and public welfare, and urged students to carry the lessons of the visit forward , to promote democratic understanding in society and uphold civic responsibility.

Teachers accompanying the group described the tour as enlightening and motivational, while students expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness democracy in action.