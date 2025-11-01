Uttar Pradesh News: Calibration Flight Lands At Noida International Airport, Marking Key Step Toward Operational Launch; VIDEO

AAI’s calibration flight successfully lands at Noida International Airport, marking a key milestone toward its operational launch | File Photo

Noida: Noida International Airport (Jewar) reached a major milestone on Friday as a calibration flight by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) successfully landed on its runway, signaling the start of crucial safety and system checks before operations commence.

Flight Tests Precision Of Air Navigation Systems

The calibration flight, a mandatory procedure before any new airport becomes operational, tests the precision and reliability of air navigation systems, including the Instrument Landing System (ILS), radar, and communication equipment.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A calibration flight of the Airports Authority of India landed at the Noida International Greenfield Airport, Jewar



Jewar BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh says, "Today is a historic day for Jewar, as the calibration flight landed at Noida International… pic.twitter.com/T5JONZz17A — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2025

During the exercise, AAI’s specially equipped aircraft flew at varying altitudes and angles to evaluate the accuracy of ground-based signals. The data gathered by onboard measurement instruments is analyzed to detect and rectify any technical deviations.

Successful Test Brings Airport Closer To Commercial Operations

Officials said the successful calibration confirms that the airport’s navigation systems meet international aviation safety standards. This achievement brings Noida International Airport a step closer to securing operational clearance and opening for commercial operations.