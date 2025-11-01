 Uttar Pradesh News: Calibration Flight Lands At Noida International Airport, Marking Key Step Toward Operational Launch; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: Calibration Flight Lands At Noida International Airport, Marking Key Step Toward Operational Launch; VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh News: Calibration Flight Lands At Noida International Airport, Marking Key Step Toward Operational Launch; VIDEO

Noida International Airport (Jewar) reached a major milestone on Friday as a calibration flight by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) successfully landed on its runway, signaling the start of crucial safety and system checks before operations commence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 04:35 AM IST
article-image
AAI’s calibration flight successfully lands at Noida International Airport, marking a key milestone toward its operational launch | File Photo

Noida: Noida International Airport (Jewar) reached a major milestone on Friday as a calibration flight by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) successfully landed on its runway, signaling the start of crucial safety and system checks before operations commence.

Flight Tests Precision Of Air Navigation Systems

The calibration flight, a mandatory procedure before any new airport becomes operational, tests the precision and reliability of air navigation systems, including the Instrument Landing System (ILS), radar, and communication equipment.

During the exercise, AAI’s specially equipped aircraft flew at varying altitudes and angles to evaluate the accuracy of ground-based signals. The data gathered by onboard measurement instruments is analyzed to detect and rectify any technical deviations.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai OC Amnesty Scheme Stuck In Limbo; Citizens Await Government Resolution Despite Announcement Two Months Ago
Mumbai OC Amnesty Scheme Stuck In Limbo; Citizens Await Government Resolution Despite Announcement Two Months Ago
Powai Hostage Encounter Sparks Debate: Was Rohit Arya’s Death Justified Or Avoidable?
Powai Hostage Encounter Sparks Debate: Was Rohit Arya’s Death Justified Or Avoidable?
Mumbai Police Seize ₹655 Crore Worth Of Drugs In Nine Months; Over 1,100 Arrested in 906 Cases
Mumbai Police Seize ₹655 Crore Worth Of Drugs In Nine Months; Over 1,100 Arrested in 906 Cases
Mumbai News: Bandra Developer Neeraj Kakad Detained For ₹9.57 Crore Cheating And Threat Case; Family, Aides Absconding
Mumbai News: Bandra Developer Neeraj Kakad Detained For ₹9.57 Crore Cheating And Threat Case; Family, Aides Absconding

Also Watch:

Read Also
VIDEO: 'Noida International Airport Will Stand As A Symbol Of Uttar Pradesh’s Development,' Says...
article-image

Successful Test Brings Airport Closer To Commercial Operations

Officials said the successful calibration confirms that the airport’s navigation systems meet international aviation safety standards. This achievement brings Noida International Airport a step closer to securing operational clearance and opening for commercial operations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Students Visit UP Legislative Assembly To Learn About Democracy And...

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Students Visit UP Legislative Assembly To Learn About Democracy And...

Uttar Pradesh News: Calibration Flight Lands At Noida International Airport, Marking Key Step Toward...

Uttar Pradesh News: Calibration Flight Lands At Noida International Airport, Marking Key Step Toward...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 48-Year-Old Jhansi Farmer Dies By Suicide After Unseasonal Rains Destroy...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 48-Year-Old Jhansi Farmer Dies By Suicide After Unseasonal Rains Destroy...

Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Calls...

Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Calls...

Uttar Pradesh News: 13,000 Rural Women Trained As 'Micro-Enterprise Sakhis' To Boost...

Uttar Pradesh News: 13,000 Rural Women Trained As 'Micro-Enterprise Sakhis' To Boost...