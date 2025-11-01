 Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Planetarium Recognised As ISRO’s Outreach Nodal Institution
With this recognition, the planetarium becomes a part of ISRO’s National Outreach Program Network, marking a major step forward in the promotion of space science and technology education in Uttar Pradesh. The centre will now conduct specialised training and courses in astrophysics, remote sensing, GIS, global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), photometry, and other applied fields.

The Indira Gandhi Planetarium in Lucknow, operated under the Uttar Pradesh Council of Science and Technology, has been officially recognised as an Outreach Nodal Institution of the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun — a unit of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

With this recognition, the planetarium becomes a part of ISRO’s National Outreach Program Network, marking a major step forward in the promotion of space science and technology education in Uttar Pradesh. The centre will now conduct specialised training and courses in astrophysics, remote sensing, GIS, global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), photometry, and other applied fields.

Pandhari Yadav, Principal Secretary (Science and Technology) and Director General of UPCST, said the recognition reflects the state’s growing scientific ecosystem and will inspire students to engage more deeply with space research and innovation.

Special Secretary (Science and Technology) Shildhar Singh Yadav noted that this inclusion aligns with the council’s mission to expand scientific awareness and innovation across the state.

Dr. Sumit Kumar Srivastava, Scientific Officer and Media Coordinator, said that the planetarium’s association with the IIRS network will allow students and researchers to gain exposure to cutting-edge technologies and contribute to India’s space initiatives.

Registration for online training programs has already begun, and participants completing the courses will receive joint e-certificates from ISRO and IIRS. Officials described the collaboration as a milestone for strengthening space-based education and research in Uttar Pradesh.

