VIDEO: 'Noida International Airport Will Stand As A Symbol Of Uttar Pradesh’s Development,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Gautam Buddha Nagar, October 25: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a site inspection of the Noida International Airport in Jewar on Saturday. He closely reviewed the progress of the domestic terminal, inauguration venue, security arrangements, traffic management, and ongoing construction works.

High-Level Review Meeting Held With Officials

Following the inspection, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting in the airport boardroom with senior officials from the district and police administration, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), and the airport construction agency. A presentation was given on project progress, upcoming action plans, and preparations for the inauguration.

Airport To Symbolise UP’s Development, Says CM

CM Yogi Adityanath said the Noida International Airport will serve as a symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s development. He emphasized that quality, timeliness, and coordination must remain top priorities in all construction activities.

The Chief Minister directed that every task be completed within the stipulated timeframe, maintaining the highest standards, and warned against any form of laxity in inauguration preparations.

Focus On Cleanliness, Security, And Connectivity

He stressed the importance of beautification, cleanliness, and passenger amenities across the airport complex and surrounding areas. The Chief Minister also called for a concrete, coordinated plan for security and traffic management, along with the timely completion of connecting roads and metro projects.

Detailed Review Of Technical And Administrative Works

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, apprised the Chief Minister of developments related to civil aviation, security, the explosives squad, control units, substations, and infrastructure. CM Yogi reviewed all technical, security, and administrative aspects of the airport’s operations and issued necessary directives.

Chief Operating Officer Kiran Jain provided detailed information on permit issuance, passenger security, runway testing, and CISF deployment. The Chief Minister instructed that the airport’s security system be comprehensive and foolproof, cautioning that negligence would not be tolerated.

Infrastructure And Passenger Convenience Reviewed

He also reviewed progress on road connectivity, cargo transport links, the fire station, water treatment plant, drainage systems, and parking facilities. NIAL CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh and Nodal Officer Shailendra Bhatia briefed him on connectivity and infrastructure readiness. The Chief Minister directed that all preparations be completed on time to ensure a safe, smooth, and convenient passenger experience, with regular monitoring of progress and strict adherence to quality standards.

Preparations For Public Meeting And Rally Underway

Additionally, CM Yogi reviewed preparations for the upcoming public meeting and rally. He instructed officials to ensure proper land levelling, cleanliness, lighting, drinking water, toilets, and police security, ensuring full convenience for attendees. He also emphasized smooth traffic and parking management and directed that high-level security, lighting, and cleanliness be maintained throughout the area.

150 Flights to Operate Daily

The Noida International Airport at Jewar, spread over 3,300 acres, is ready for inauguration. So far, 6,700 acres have been acquired, with the remaining 5,100 acres to be acquired within the next three months. The land acquisition cost stands at approximately ₹5,000 crore, while the construction cost is about ₹7,000 crore.

At the time of inauguration, the airport will operate with one runway, capable of handling 12 million passengers annually and an average of 150 flights per day. Once passenger traffic exceeds 10 million, work on the second runway will commence, eventually enabling the two runways to serve 70 million passengers.

At full capacity, Jewar Airport will feature five runways spread over 11,750 acres and handle up to 300 million passengers annually, making it one of the largest airports in the world.

24 Airports in Uttar Pradesh, 16 Operational

Uttar Pradesh currently has 24 airports, of which 16 are operational. The Jewar Airport is complete and set for inauguration soon, while seven more airports are under construction.

Operational airports include Agra, Bareilly (Trishul), Gorakhpur, Hindon (Ghaziabad), Prayagraj, Kanpur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, and Saharanpur for domestic flights, while Lucknow, Varanasi, Kushinagar, and Ayodhya serve international routes.

With the opening of Noida International Airport, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India with five international airports.

Airports under construction in Sonbhadra, Lalitpur, Meerut, Ghazipur, Jhansi, Amethi, and Palia are progressing rapidly, further strengthening the state’s air connectivity and tourism potential.

Rapid Growth of Civil Aviation under the Yogi Government

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of India’s leading states in civil aviation. In 2024–25, nearly 15 million passengers travelled by air, including 13 million domestic and 1.3 million international flyers. Air travel in the state has recorded a 10.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2025.

The inauguration of Noida International Airport is projected to generate around 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs. Enhanced air connectivity has boosted tourism, with pilgrim cities like Ayodhya and Varanasi witnessing a 30% rise in tourist arrivals. The state attracted over 500 million tourists in 2023, with 20% arriving by air.

Improved air cargo services have accelerated exports from Varanasi and Agra, while Jewar Airport has driven industrial growth and a 20–30% increase in real estate values in the NCR–UP region.

Today, the aviation sector contributes 2–3% to Uttar Pradesh’s GDP, up from less than 1% before 2017. The UDAN scheme has further opened business opportunities in smaller cities such as Aligarh and Azamgarh.

With 24 airports, Uttar Pradesh is poised to capture a 10–15% share of India’s projected 3–3.5 billion passengers in the coming years.