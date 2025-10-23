Uttar Pradesh: 'Fire Service Modernization Vital Amid Population Boom & Urban Expansion,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath |

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized the need to strengthen and modernize Uttar Pradesh’s Fire Department to meet the challenges of rapid population growth, industrialization, and urbanization. Reviewing the department on Thursday, he said it must evolve into a comprehensive disaster management, rescue, and emergency response system.

The Chief Minister directed the formation of specialized units across regions to handle chemical, biological, and radiological emergencies, as well as incidents in super-high-rise buildings. He also called for equipping the force with state-of-the-art technology and highly trained personnel.

Yogi Adityanath further instructed the creation of new posts, including a district-level accounting cadre to improve administrative efficiency and financial transparency, and additional positions at the State Fire Training College to enhance training and research quality.

Following his directives, the state government has approved the creation of 98 new gazetted posts and around 922 non-gazetted posts, marking a major step toward strengthening the Fire Department’s efficiency and service delivery across districts, regions, and headquarters.

Highlighting the importance of a timely response in emergencies, the Chief Minister directed that small fire stations equipped with fire tenders be established every 100 kilometres along expressways to ensure immediate rescue and relief operations within the “golden hour” of an accident.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that new operational fire service units have already been deployed at Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Kanpur Nagar, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, and Sonbhadra airports.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Fire Service is directly linked to the protection of public life and property. Therefore, its structure must ensure a quick, efficient, and sensitive response to every emergency. He instructed that the department’s reorganisation process be completed promptly so that the benefits of these reforms reach the people as soon as possible.