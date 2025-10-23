Uttar Pradesh Govt Expands Fire And Emergency Services With Specialised Units To Boost Disaster Management

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the formation of specialized units within the Fire and Emergency Services to strengthen disaster management and public safety across the state. Following high-level directives, the department will see the creation of 98 gazetted and around 922 non-gazetted posts, paving the way for an expanded and more efficient structure.

Enhanced Response for Urban and Industrial Challenges

Officials said the initiative aims to make the fire department more responsive to growing urbanization, industrial expansion, and population density. The specialized regional units will be equipped to handle chemical, biological, and radiological incidents, as well as emergencies in super high-rise buildings.

Administrative Efficiency and Training Boost

The government has also instructed that each district establish an accounts cadre to improve administrative efficiency and financial transparency. Additional posts will be created at the State Fire Training College to enhance the quality of training and research.

Faster Emergency Response Along Expressways

To ensure faster emergency response, fire outposts with tenders will be set up at every 100 kilometers along expressways. This move is expected to improve rescue operations during the critical “golden hour” following accidents.

Also Watch:

Read Also Uttar Pradesh News: Kayastha Community Performs Shastra Puja On Yam Dwitiya In Lucknow

Deployment Across Airports

Officials further informed that new operational units have already been deployed at airports in Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Kanpur Nagar, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, and Sonbhadra. The reorganization process is to be completed within a fixed timeframe to ensure early public benefit.